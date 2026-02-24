Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has dismissed rumours that Kennedy Agyapong plans to quit the NPP after losing the party’s 2026 presidential primary

He acknowledged that electoral defeat can be painful but expressed confidence that Agyapong will remain loyal to the party

The former Majority Leader also stated that party leaders will begin reconciliation talks to unite the party ahead of the 2028 general election

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has dismissed rumours that Kennedy Agyapong will quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kennedy Agyapong is a six-term former MP for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana. On January 31, 2026, he contested the NPP presidential primary but lost to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Following his defeat, much speculation has been rife on social media that he is planning to leave the party.

However, speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben TV on Monday, February 23, 2026, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he has known Kennedy Agyapong for a long time and does not believe he will quit the NPP.

In a report sighted by GhanaWeb, the former Majority Leader acknowledged that losing an election can be painful, but said he does not believe Kennedy Agyapong will ditch the NPP simply because he lost his flagbearer bid.

“It is painful to lose an election, but we will start to talk with him and discuss the issues. I know that, regardless of whatever happens, the Ken I know will never leave the NPP,” he said.

He added that the party’s leadership will soon begin reconciliation engagements with Kennedy Agyapong and his team to discuss future plans on how to wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the rumours about Kennedy Agyapong leaving the NPP are being spread by individuals who are bitter about his defeat in the NPP presidential primary.

“Some people, out of bitterness, are behind some of these rumours, but Ken will not leave,” he said.

Ken’s camp denies breaking away from NPP

Meanwhile, George Sarpong, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearer campaign, has quashed rumours about a possible breakaway from the NPP.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 16, 2026, George stated that Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has not left the NPP.

"Main man Ken Ohene Agyapong has not left the New Patriotic Party nor does he intend to leave. In his own words, ‘I am a proper Party man and I will forever love the Party I have sacrificed so much for. Let the man breathe a little,’" he wrote.

Earlier, Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s team, also indicated that the news about his boss forming a new political party is false.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, Kwasi Kwarteng said that it would be a sign of bad faith for Kennedy Agyapong to break away from the NPP.

"It's not the case that if Ken could not attend the Thanksgiving Service, it means he is not supporting the party. The news about him forming a new political party is completely untenable. That would be an act of bad faith," he said.

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported hat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary of the NPP held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He secured 56.48% of the total votes to become the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.

