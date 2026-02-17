Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, braved heavy rain to help resolve the long-standing Sunyani chieftaincy dispute

After nearly a year of disagreements over the Paramount Stool following the late chief’s passing, mediation led to the amicable resolution

Residents and netizens have welcomed the Government’s intervention, praising the peaceful conclusion that restores stability in the Sunyani Traditional Area

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has demonstrated great commitment to his work by braving the rain to help resolve the Sunyani chieftaincy dispute.

In a video circulating on social media, the minister was seen sitting in the rain alongside other high-profile personalities, including traditional leaders, during a public forum aimed at settling the long-standing conflict.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, braves rain to resolve the Sunyani chieftaincy dispute. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The dignitaries included the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Akwaboa, whose mediation efforts contributed to bringing the matter to a peaceful conclusion.

The Sunyani chieftaincy dispute and resolution efforts

On Friday, 6 February 2026, indigenes of Sunyani in the Bono Region welcomed with excitement the amicable resolution of a chieftaincy dispute between Odeefour Ogyemansan Korkor II and Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Chief and Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, respectively.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, residents expressed their appreciation to the Government for intervening to bring finality to the disagreement.

The Sunyani chieftaincy dispute, which had persisted for nearly a year, centred on the rightful occupant of the Paramount Stool. This followed the passing of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, in 2022.

Subsequently, the purported enstoolment of Odeefour Ogyemansan Korkor II triggered disagreements and legal actions among sub-chiefs and sub-queens within the Sunyani Traditional Area.

The disagreement had slowed down key development activities in the traditional area. However, after months of mediation, the impasse was resolved following a meeting held on Monday, 2 February 2026, involving Ahmed Ibrahim, the Paramount Queen Mother, the Paramount Chief, and several sub-chiefs.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Sunyani chieftaincy issues

Netizens have shared their reactions to the Sunyani chieftaincy dispute. YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of the responses below:

@Gertrude Adzo Borklo said: ·

"If the Chiefs are sitting inside the rain will you the mediator get up and leave. Some of you I don't understand you ooo."

@Joshua Antoh also said:

"One of the institutions which shouldn't have been made to stand post independence is the Chieftaincy. Am praying in the coming years citizens will be bold to strip it of it constitutional protection. Lineage shouldn't be the condition to the control of such a fixed asset of our country, I mean land."

@Albert Atta Kofi Nyamekye commented:

"Really generous and ever ready for his people."

"Barrack Takyi also commented:

"He should channel same energy to resolve that of Sampa’s chieftaincy dispute."

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, cautions the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, against interfering in the Sampa chieftaincy issues. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Otumfuo cautions Bono Regional Minister

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had reprimanded the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, and warned him to stop interfering in the Sampa Chieftaincy affairs.

In a video, the Otumfuo accused the Bono Regional Minister of using his political office to meddle in chieftaincy issues.

He made these remarks while addressing the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh