A former NDC National Organiser vowed to expose government appointees who abandoned foot soldiers after the 2024 elections

Joshua Akamba warned that neglecting the grassroots supporters could weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2028 elections

Many NDC supporters stated that they were disillusioned after risking so much for the party and remained unemployed

Joshua Akamba, a former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to name and expose some government appointees who have abandoned the party’s footsoldiers, who worked hard to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra FM on Monday, February 23, 2026, Akamba claimed that some individuals now holding key positions in President John Mahama’s government had distanced themselves from the ruling party’s grassroots supporters.

He remarked:

“We cannot struggle together in opposition and then abandon the people after victory.”

GhanaWeb reported that the former National Organiser of the NDC said the behaviour of some government appointees may cause disaffection for the party in 2028 if it is not checked.

“The strength of the NDC lies in its people on the ground. If you forget them, you forget the party,” he cautioned.

Joshua Akamba also recounted the unfortunate story of a party supporter in the diaspora who had donated resources for the party’s victory but was made to wait for several hours to see a deputy minister, after a sector minister refused to grant him an audience.

He also highlighted the significant role he played in keeping the NDC alive during its years in opposition.

“When we went into opposition, some people disappeared. I stayed with the grassroots, moved from region to region, and helped to bring the party back to life,” he said.

NDC supporters demand jobs

The NDC government has been in office for barely two years, yet some party supporters are already feeling disillusioned due to reported neglect by some appointees.

These supporters said they had risked their lives and families to work hard ahead of the election, hoping to secure employment once their party came into office.

However, the supporters stated that their hope remains unfulfilled, as many of them have yet to secure jobs from the government they helped put in place.

Many took to social media to complain that some of the individuals they worked closely with in opposition, who are now government appointees, no longer answer their calls.

Asiedu Nketia says Mahama cannot appoint everyone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had appealed to party supporters who are yet to receive appointments to remain calm and exercise patience.

He emphasised that appointments in the current administration are limited, and explained that President Mahama could not grant appointments to every member of the party, due to their commitment to operating a leaner government.

Speaking to party faithful at Winneba in the Effutu region on February 12, 2026, Asiedu Nketia acknowledged the frustrations expressed by some members over the lack of opportunities to serve in the ruling administration.

