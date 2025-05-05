President John Dramani Mahama has sanctioned government appointees who have failed to declare their assets

The President, through an X post on Felix Kwakye Ofosu's also threatened to dismiss them if they failed to declare their assets

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some commended the President, while others criticised him

In an X post, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu noted that the said appointees will not receive salaries for some months.

This comes after TheFourthEstates' investigations which indicated that over 55 government appointments have not declared their assets despite the March 31, 2025.

As April 17, it appeared that Deputy Agriculture Minister, John Dumelo and other appointees allegedly defaulted President John Mahama’s directive.

Presidential Adviser on the Economy Seth Terkper, Director of Operations at the Presidency Nathan Kofi Boakye, and Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States Larry Gbevlo-Lartey were all claimed to have defaulted on the directive.

Other prominent names alleged to have defaulted included Charles Kipo (the Director of Operations at the Presidency), Nana Yaa Jantuah (the Director of the National Investigations Bureau), Ernest Brogya Gyamfi (Deputy Minister of Defence), Alhassan Suhuyini (Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways), Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui (Deputy Minister of Works and Housing), and John Dumelo (Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture).

Source: YEN.com.gh