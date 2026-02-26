Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah: Renowned Ghanaian High Court Judge Dies
Politics

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah: Renowned Ghanaian High Court Judge Dies

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, has reportedly passed away after a period of illness
  • Her colleague, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, described her as a judge of full integrity who treated her judicial role as a sacred trust
  • Her passing has left a profound void in the judiciary, with Dr Owusu-Dapaa paying tribute to her dedication, discipline, and service on the Bench

A renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, has reportedly passed away.

The news of her death was announced in a write-up by her colleague on the bench, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, JA.

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, High Court judge, Ghana's judiciary, Circuit Court judge, High Court, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, a renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, dies. Photo credit: Dennislawnews.
Source: UGC

According to the write-up, Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah had been unwell for some time.

Her passing, Dr Justice Owusu-Dapaa noted in his write-up, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, has left a profound void within the judicial family.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I pay tribute to the memory of a colleague and sister on the Bench, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, whose passing has left a profound void within our judicial family," he wrote.

"In January 2023, barely a month after my elevation to the Court of Appeal, I was directed by His Lordship the Chief Justice to sit as an Additional High Court Judge in Financial Court 1, now General Jurisdiction Court 14. That court was the substantive court of Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, who had been unwell for some time. I was asked to hold the fort until she resumed her duties," he stated.

Read the Facebook post below:

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah was full of integrity

Dr Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the late Justice Amoah was full of integrity and true to her judicial oath.

He further stated that the late High Court judge loved her work and "treated her judicial function not as a mere occupation, but as a sacred trust."

"It is profoundly sad that we must now speak of her in the past tense. Her passing is devastating. The Judiciary has lost a hardworking and devoted judge. We have lost a sister whose life on the Bench exemplified service, discipline, and integrity," he wrote.

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah was appointed to the High Court of Ghana on 11 June 2020 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of a group of judges recognised for their outstanding performance in the lower courts.

She previously served as a Circuit Court Judge before her elevation to the High Court.

Her court handled a wide range of cases, including property disputes, interlocutory injunctions, and criminal appeals.

Parliament of Ghana, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagin, former Atiwa West MP, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah
The family of the late former Atiwa West MP, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, announces his death to Parliament. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Former Atiwa West MP dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Atiwa West MP, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, had been reported dead.

The family, led by Atiwa East MP Abena Osei-Asare on behalf of Atiwa West MP Laurette Korkor Asante, officially informed Speaker Alban Bagbin of his passing.

Dr Yeboah served two terms in Parliament from 2001 to 2009 and was appointed Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

