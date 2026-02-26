Renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, has reportedly passed away after a period of illness

Her colleague, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, described her as a judge of full integrity who treated her judicial role as a sacred trust

Her passing has left a profound void in the judiciary, with Dr Owusu-Dapaa paying tribute to her dedication, discipline, and service on the Bench

A renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, has reportedly passed away.

The news of her death was announced in a write-up by her colleague on the bench, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, JA.

According to the write-up, Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah had been unwell for some time.

Her passing, Dr Justice Owusu-Dapaa noted in his write-up, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, has left a profound void within the judicial family.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I pay tribute to the memory of a colleague and sister on the Bench, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, whose passing has left a profound void within our judicial family," he wrote.

"In January 2023, barely a month after my elevation to the Court of Appeal, I was directed by His Lordship the Chief Justice to sit as an Additional High Court Judge in Financial Court 1, now General Jurisdiction Court 14. That court was the substantive court of Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, who had been unwell for some time. I was asked to hold the fort until she resumed her duties," he stated.

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah was full of integrity

Dr Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the late Justice Amoah was full of integrity and true to her judicial oath.

He further stated that the late High Court judge loved her work and "treated her judicial function not as a mere occupation, but as a sacred trust."

"It is profoundly sad that we must now speak of her in the past tense. Her passing is devastating. The Judiciary has lost a hardworking and devoted judge. We have lost a sister whose life on the Bench exemplified service, discipline, and integrity," he wrote.

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah was appointed to the High Court of Ghana on 11 June 2020 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of a group of judges recognised for their outstanding performance in the lower courts.

She previously served as a Circuit Court Judge before her elevation to the High Court.

Her court handled a wide range of cases, including property disputes, interlocutory injunctions, and criminal appeals.

