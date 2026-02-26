Traders at Makola No. 2 Market in Accra have protested against steep rent increases, with prices rising from GH¢1,000 to GH¢1,500 annually

Market women, many dressed in red, described the new charges as exorbitant and expressed frustration over the impact on their livelihoods

They plan to petition the government, drawing support and reactions from Ghanaians on social media demanding urgent intervention

Traders at the Makola No. 2 Market in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana have taken to the streets to protest what they describe as a steep increase in store rent.

According to the market women, they used to pay between GH¢900 and GH¢1,000 annually as rent for a store, but the price has now been increased to GH¢1,500.

In a video shared by Joy News on Facebook, the market women, clad in red attire, expressed their frustration over the new rent charges, which they say are exorbitant and unbearable.

They intended to march to the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to present their petition.

Single mother selling plantain seeks government intervention

Speaking to Joy News, one of the market women, who claimed to be a plantain seller at Makola No. 2, said she pays GH¢1,000 annually for her store, only for it to be drastically increased.

"I used to pay GH¢1,000 yearly, but they say they are going to increase it to close to GH¢2,000. This is unbearable. I'm a single mother… We won't relent until they do something about the increase," she said.

"We are unhappy about this, and we plead with the government to intervene. The traders at Makola No. 2 Market are not happy at all," she added.

Reactions to traders’ protest over rent increase

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the protest by the market women, demanding a reduction in the new store rent charges.

@Joseph Brown said:

"Resetting Agenda is gradually setting in. Aban Papa Aba, Mahama is the Hoooope ."

@Cadman Arthur also said:

"It's like saying your land has increased your rent and so you're going on a demonstration."

@Omanhene Apaw commented:

"Is the shop for the NDC gov? Eii, I am reading comments here, and I am surprised."

@Boateng Emmanuel Adu also commented:

"I want to pass by and shout preeeeee sɛ preeeeeeee and see what will happen."

@Baaberihin Richard wrote:

"But the dollar is down, fuel is down, inflation is down, and we are in the 2nd Independence."

Makola market women praise Mahama

YEN.com.gh previously reported that some Makola market women had slashed fish prices from GH¢400 to GH¢250 in celebration of President John Mahama’s leadership.

Their joy followed a reported economic rebound, with the African Development Bank projecting Ghana’s GDP to grow by 4.5% in 2025.

The women pointed to the cedi’s strength and better living standards as reasons for their cheerful praise and generous discounts.

