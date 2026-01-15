A UK-based Ghanaian family travelled to Ghana for the Christmas holidays and visited the Makola market in Accra

The mother and her four daughters who only went to tour Makola later decided to shop for the things they would travel with back to the UK

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the family's Makola market visit

Four young Ghanaian girls based in the United Kingdom (UK) came to Ghana during the Christmas holidays with their parents and other relatives.

The girls said one place they wanted to visit was the Makola market in the Greater Accra region, so they could feel the ambience of the place.

UK-based Ghanaian family tour Makola market during their vacation in Ghana. Photo credit: @mensahfam/TikTok & Getty Images

In a TikTok video, one of them stated that they had been begging their parents to take them to the Makola market since they arrived in Ghana.

The four girls went with their mother and aunt to the market. According to their mother, even though she hadn't planned to shop, the food she saw made her change her mind.

She bought several things to travel back to the UK. They bought cow legs, popularly called kotodwe in Ghana, crabs, wele, salted beef, smoked fish, and goat meat, among others.

They met some of the market women who dance with Official Starter on the Happy Town Project, which is shared on social media.

The girls were excited to meet the women because, according to them, they often watch their videos on social media. They took pictures with the women and continued their Makola tour.

Netizens comment on young girls' Makola visit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @mensahfam on TikTok. Read them below:

Goldie girl 🤎 said:

"Omg. My girls and I went to Makola a few days ago and got the same kotodwe, tried Asana for the first time, bought so much foodstuff, and Amina helped us and took us everywhere!!! Such a great experience!!!"

Kobby Emmanuel wrote:

"Eiiii, you have opened my eyes ooo, I am in Ghana here, but I also didn't know that the law school is also in Makola."

Sarah Sarbah said:

"That's my sister selling the kotodwe."

AdepaXOglitz🌸 wrote:

"I miss Makola aww🥰."

Bellaris said:

"That’s your soup sorted then😂."

Leila.isnott_available wrote:

"Ei, this happiness for only Makola😭😭."

Abena Ampadu said:

"Yeah, sponge is very expensive in Ghana, I experienced it too last year, I don't know why."

Vessel wrote:

"Very nice. Am enjoying your experience too. Much love😘."

Forbes23 said:

"The house no be small."

Lilian123 wrote:

"This is absolutely beautiful to watch🥰🥰 The girls must be having fun 🤩."

Claudy mummie said:

"The typical market experience."

Market women throw a birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Makola market women showed love to Official Starter on his birthday.

The market women came together to throw a beautiful party for him on his birthday.

They pounded fufu and prepared soup with lots of meat and fish to enjoy with Official Starter and the DWP crew.

