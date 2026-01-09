The Effiduasehene , Nana Adu Ameyaw II , died on Thursday, January 8, 2026, after a brief battle with illness

The Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, officially announced his death, with his stool declared vacant

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the demise of the Effiduasehene after the ruler passed on

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, the traditional ruler of Effiduase Amanfo in the Sekyere East of the Ashanti Region, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II announced the untimely death of the late monarch, privately known as Professor Emeritus Osei Kofi Darkwa, to the people of Effiduase and Asante Mampong.

What happened to the Effiduasehene?

Speaking at a meeting with traditional authorities from Effiduase and Asante Mampong, the Mamponghemaa noted that the late Nana Adu Ameyaw II had been battling an illness for a while and had been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Nana Agyakoma Difie II stated that the late Effiduasehene, who served as a sub-chief of the Mamponghene and the Nifahene of the Mampong Traditional Council, received medical assistance from a recommended specialist.

However, despite all efforts from the medical doctor, Nana Adu Ameyaw II could not eventually overcome his health issues and passed away.

"I was informed that my son [the Effiduasehene] was sick, and so I instructed them to take him to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital and brought back home on several occasions.

"I was later informed that we needed to get him a specialist. So we helped in getting him a specialist who informed me that they did whatever they could, but my son had died."

Following the Effiduasehene's demise, the royal stool has been declared vacant, with a successor to be selected after his burial.

The traditional council has also announced a ban on all forms of gathering and noisemaking on the Effiduase lands until they reconvene to make funeral arrangements and hold a one-week celebration to mourn the monarch's death.

The TikTok video of the Mamponghemaa announcing Effiduasehene Nana Adu Ameyaw II's death is below:

Who was Nana Adu Ameyaw II?

The late Nana Adu Ameyaw II served as the Effiduasehene for almost nine years after succeeding Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, known by his stool name Nana Osei Worae III, who ascended the throne in 2000.

He was enstooled as the ruler of Effiduase at a traditional ceremony, where he swore his allegiance to the late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, who passed away on April 26, 2025, at the age of 85.

Ghanaians mourn the Effiduasehene's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama Ama commented:

"Aww, rest well, Nana Effiduasehene."

Mefri Asante Asokore wrote:

"Effiduase and Sekyere East will always remember you. R.I.P."

Nana Antoa said:

"Oh Oheneba, Damirifa Due."

Adanse Dompoasehene survives shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Adanse Dompoasehene survived a shooting incident that happened during his appearance at a funeral in Obuasi on November 29, 2025.

Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, with the Ashanti Regional Minister detailing how the incident transpired.

