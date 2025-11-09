The Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA ) held its 29th Journalist Award at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of the Asantehene

A reporter from TV3, Godwin Asediba, was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year at the event

In a social media post, Godwin Asediba expressed his gratitude for the award and shared his thoughts on the future of journalism in Ghana.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Godwin Asediba, a TV3 journalist, was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

At the same award ceremony, Godwin Asediba won the award for best documentary reporting.

Godwin Asediba emerges as the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year. Photo credit: Godwin Asediba

Source: Facebook

This national award follows Godwin Asediba's win of the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. He is currently on an internship with the BBC in London as part of the Komla Dumor Award.

Godwin’s reports usually focus on human-interest stories aimed at exposing injustice and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

According to the Ghana Journalist Association, the awardees were selected from 321 entries received by the Awards Committee set by the Association.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.”

The special guest of honour for the event was President John Dramani Mahama.

Other speakers at the event were the Acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey.

The 29TH GJA Awards was held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The top three winners would be sponsored by Turkish Airlines to Turkey for a treat, with all expenses paid by the airline.

The other award winners include Nabil Ahmed Rufai, a freelancer; Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (EIB Network); Sarah Apenkro (TV3); Rachel Kakraba (GBC); Samuel Dowuona (TECHFOCUS); Masahudu Ankilu Kunateh (African Eye Report); Doreen Ampofo (GBC); Severious Kale-Dery; Edmund Smith-Asante; Timothy Ngnenbe; and Justice Agbenorsi of the Daily Graphic.

The rest are Esther Aidoo (GBC); Anass Sabit (Joy News); Ohemeng Tawiah (Joy TV); Clinton Yeboah (KNUST); Muftau Nabila Abdulai (Myjoyonline); Peter Agengre (GBC); Rosemond Akuorkor Adjetey (GHONE TV); Agyei Annim (Channel 1 TV); Abigail Annoh (Ghanaian Times); Ebenezer Madugu (Atinka); and Ekosiisen, Asempa FM.

Seven media organisations were also honoured. They were the Multimedia Group, Adom TV, Joy FM, Daily Graphic, Peace FM, Citi FM, GTV and UTV.

Watch the video below:

Godwin Asediba comments on his GJA award

Even though he was not present to receive the award himself, Godwin Asediba said he was pleased to be adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year.

In a Facebook post, he said he was humbled by the award and shared his thoughts on the future of journalism in Ghana.

"I accept this award as GJA Journalist of the Year with deep humility. The future of journalism in Ghana depends on how fearlessly we can question, how ethically we can report, and how humanely we can tell our nation’s story."

Source: YEN.com.gh