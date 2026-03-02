Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen, NPP’s Deputy Director of Communications, has paid tribute to former President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

She shared a photo of herself kneeling before Akufo-Addo during a recent visit and praised his eight-year tenure

Akufo-Addo’s achievements include the Free Senior High School policy, One District One Factory initiative, and the Planting for Food and Jobs programme

The Deputy Director of Communications of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen, has paid a glowing tribute to Ghana's former President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post reminiscing about the ex-president, Jennifer Queen stated that Ghanaians have missed his leadership and governance.

NPP's Jennifer Queen pays tribute to former Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

"God will continue to bless you, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. Ghanaians miss you so much," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by a picture of her kneeling before Akufo-Addo at his official residence during a recent visit.

Some of Akufo-Addo's achievements

Former President Akufo-Addo served Ghana for eight years, from January 2017 to January 2025. His tenure was marked by several successes as well as challenging moments.

During his time in office, he implemented the Free Senior High School policy, which provided quality and accessible education to over 5 million students.

He will also be remembered for heavily investing in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools, as well as upgrading Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

In addition, Akufo-Addo restored the Teacher and Nursing Trainee Allowances, which had been abolished during John Mahama's first term as president.

He also introduced the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy, an industrialisation initiative that supported over 300 factories, with at least 170 becoming fully operational.

Furthermore, he launched the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, an agricultural initiative that boosted food production, including a 71% increase in maize output.

Akufo-Addo established six additional administrative regions, Oti, Western North, North East, Ahafo, Savannah, and Bono East, to decentralise development.

He also initiated an ambitious project to build 111 district and regional hospitals across the country, some of which were at various stages of completion by the time he left office.

The former president will also be remembered for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the COVID-19 Levy, and the E-levy, policies that brought hardship to ordinary Ghanaian citizens, bondholders, and pensioners.

Reactions to Jennifer Queen's Post

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Jennifer Queen's tribute to Akufo-Addo. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Ofori said:

"Priceless picture… Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen please frame it big and hang it in ur living room madam."

@Abdulai Mohammed also said:

"I miss you too much former president of the republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo the son of man, the man who always fulfilled his all his campaign promises, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo the president who cares about the people, your Excellency former president Akuffo Addo, Ghanaians farmers miss you, Ghanaian traders miss you, your Excellency history and record will be the best judge the best president in the fourth republic."

@Kerry Asabea commented:

"Who and who are you referring to, apuuuu am not part and my generation will never be part."

@Addo Alfred also commented:

"The best President. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, God bless you."

Former Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed chair of The Commonwealth Observer Group in Bangladesh.

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo appointed Commonwealth Observer in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's former President Nana Akufo-Addo had been appointed Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group for Bangladesh’s upcoming elections.

Akufo-Addo announced his arrival in Dhaka ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary Election and Referendum scheduled for February 12.

The group had begun engaging stakeholders as part of their pre-poll observation mission.

