Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has signed a new deal with the Ghana Goldbod headed by Sammy Gyamfi

Award-wining media personality Bola Ray also signed another ambassadorial deal on October 28, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas and Bola Ray's new appointment on Facebook

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has officially been appointed as the brand ambassador for Goldbod jewellery.

The movie star, renowned for her roles in both local and international films, has previously worked with several beauty and fashion brands.

Joselyn Dumas Bags New Appointment at Gold Board's New Subsidiary Goldbod Jewellery

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas becomes ambassador Goldbod jewellery

Joselyn Dumas has made headlines after being unveiled as the brand ambassador for Goldbod Jewellery.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the company’s Head Office in Accra, marking a significant milestone in Goldbod’s mission to promote Ghana’s rich gold heritage and craftsmanship both locally and internationally.

According to Mr Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of Goldbod, the collaboration is a strategic move to raise awareness of Ghanaian creativity in gold jewellery production and ethical sourcing.

The Goldbod Jewellery brand is defined by excellence and authenticity, which are embodied by Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas. Their appointment represents a significant turning point in our efforts to encourage local value addition to Ghana's gold resources,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

Joselyn Dumas poses with the CEO of GoldBod Sammy Gyamfi after signing a huge deal. Photo credit: @Ghana GoldBod.

Source: Instagram

Bola Ray gets new appointment at GoldBod jewellery

Ghanaian media personality Kwabena Anokye Disi, popularly known as Bola Ray, was also named a brand ambassador.

The CEO of GoldBod added that the partnership aligns with President Mahama's vision to position Ghana as a major centre for authentic gold ornaments and jewellery in Africa.

As brand ambassadors, Joselyn Dumas and Bola Ray would lead public outreach initiatives, media engagements, and brand campaigns showcasing Goldbod's exquisite collections of gold and diamond jewellery, custom designs, and premium accessories.

CEO of Goldbod Sammy Gyamfi appoints Bola Ray as the new ambassador for Goldbod jewellery. Photo credit: @Ghana GoldBod.

Source: Instagram

With the support of two of Ghana's most recognisable public figures, Goldbod Jewellery reinforces its commitment to elevating Ghana’s reputation as a centre of excellence in gold craftsmanship by merging tradition, innovation, and elegance.

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians react to Joselyn Dumas' GoldBod deal

Some social media users have congratulated Joselyn Dumas and Bola Ray on their new contract with the GoldBod company. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Ntergyei

"Congratulations to them they really deserve it."

Lukman Seidu Lutie stated:

"Congrats For God and Country."

Asare Boateng stated:

"Great move."

Sumaila Kabore stated:

"Congratulations to them all."

Jesse Jones Jaka stated:

"Well deserved."

Peter Eshun stated:

"Congratulations to Bola Ray and Jocelyn Dumas on their new roles as brand ambassadors! May this partnership bring success and growth to GoldBod Jewellery."

TryGod Worlator Liati stated:

"May Ghana be the winner at the end."

Williams Angel stated:

"Congratulations."

Azure Johnson stated:

"Congratulations to them."

Joselyn Dumas celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who looked gorgeous in chic attire for her 45th birthday photoshoot.

The Adams Apple actress completed her amazing appearance with three custom-made costumes and several hairdo.

Joselyn Dumas's birthday pictures have received comments from celebs including Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

Source: YEN.com.gh