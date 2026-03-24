Catholic Bishops Files Affidavit in Wesley Girls Religious Freedom Case

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court supporting an amicus curiae brief in a case on religious rights in public schools

The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Shafic Kwabena Osman, challenges alleged restrictions at Wesley Girls' High School on Muslim students wearing the hijab and observing Islamic practices

The Bishops’ Conference said its intervention aims to provide the Court with broader perspectives on religious coexistence, not to back any specific party

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has reportedly filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court in support of an amicus curiae brief in the religious rights case in Ghana’s public schools.

This follows a lawsuit filed by private legal practitioner Shafic Kwabena Osman, challenging certain rules at Wesley Girls' High School.

The Catholic Bishops Conference, led by Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, files an affidavit in the Wesley Girls religious right case initiated by Shafic Kwabena Osman. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Osman, a lawyer by training, filed the lawsuit in December 2024 to contest the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students, including claims that they are barred from wearing the hijab.

He also stated that there has been opposition to students fasting during Ramadan and observing other Islamic practices at the school.

The case is based on the assertion that such discrimination violates constitutional protections, including Freedom of Thought, Conscience, and Belief, and Freedom to Practice and Manifest Religion, as captured in Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court gave the Board of Directors of Wesley Girls' Senior High School 14 days from 25 November 2025 to respond to the allegations of discrimination based on belief.

Wesley Girls' Old Students Association reacts to Shafic Kwabena Osman's discrimination suit against the school. Photo credit: Shafic Kwabena Osman & Cape Coast Oguaa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Catholic Bishops’ Conference intervention

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, explained that their affidavit, submitted in support of the case, was grounded in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on religious tolerance in public schools.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Most Rev. Gyamfi said that the MoU was adopted in April 2024 by government-assisted and private schools to foster mutual respect and accommodation of diverse religious practices.

According to him, the intervention by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference is intended to assist the Apex Court with broader perspectives on religious coexistence within educational institutions, rather than to support any particular party in the ongoing case.

OGA breaks silence on Shafic's suit

The Old Girls Association (OGA) of the Wesley Girls' Senior High School has reacted to the recent allegation of religious discrimination against Muslim students.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the OGA firmly rejected claims that the school, founded by the Methodist Church, is intolerant or discriminatory towards students of different religious persuasions.

According to the OGA statement, Wesley Girls' SHS, which is based in Cape Coast, has throughout its existence welcomed students from diverse religious backgrounds.

"Wesley Girls' High School, Cape Coast has, throughout its history, welcomed students from diverse religious backgrounds, including various denominations of Christians and students of other faiths," portions of the OGA statement read.

"All have thrived within a well-structured environment, deeply rooted in the school's Methodist values. The OGA, therefore, rejects attempts to portray the school as intolerant or discriminatory," it added.

OGA also reiterated its support for the school and the Methodist Church, adding that the second-cycle institution 'stands in loco parentis to the thousands of girls under its care.'

Christian Council speaks on Wesley Girls' suit

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Christian Council of Ghana had called for an out-of-court settlement in the Wesley Girls' discrimination lawsuit.

The General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, described the case as a 'sensitive religious matter' with serious implications.

Source: YEN.com.gh