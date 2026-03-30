Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak has confirmed that three people died after an old school building collapse in Accra Newtown

He disclosed that 20 others were rescued from the rubble and are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across Accra

Emergency responders, including the National Ambulance Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and NADMO, worked overnight to account for all 23 victims involved in the incident

Three people have been confirmed dead in an old school building that collapsed near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown.

This was disclosed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, three confirmed dead, 20 saved in building collapse at Accra Newtown. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to him, 20 other persons were rescued from the devastating school building collapse incident, which occurred on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

He added that the three deceased persons comprised one male and two females.

“So far, the information that has been cross-checked and double-checked, including visits to all the hospitals to ensure we do not provide any information that may be far from the facts, indicates that it is very difficult to tell how many people were inside the building. However, based on the cross-checks from the Ambulance Service and their team, who have been here throughout the night and have done a wonderful job, this is what we have,” he said.

“We have asked the Fire Service to do their count, the Police to do their count, NADMO to do their count, and the Ambulance Service to do their count. At least, we have put all the information together, and what we can say is that there was a total of 23 people. Unfortunately, we have lost three, one male and two females, but we are not able to provide their names for now,” he added.

Muntaka Mubarak further disclosed that the 20 rescued persons are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Accra.

“We thank God that 20 people are alive and receiving treatment at various hospitals, including the Police Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, the Maamobi Polyclinic, and a private facility.”

He also expressed profound gratitude to the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the yeoman’s work they did in rescuing the 20 individuals and retrieving the bodies of the three deceased persons.

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Haruna Iddrisu and others visit the collapsed building site

According to eyewitnesses, a group of people had gathered inside the building for worship at the time of the incident.

While the emergency responders were busy rescuing the worshippers who were trapped in the rubble, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, visited the scene to monitor what was happening.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo and the Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, also visited the site.

Daniella Ntow Sarpong, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the GNFS, was also present at the site.

The Ga West Municipal Assembly temporarily closes the Amasaman China Mall after a section of the facility collapsed. Photo credit: Channel One TV

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Part of Amasaman China Mall collapses

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Amasaman China Mall was closed after a partial collapse left two people injured and some goods destroyed.

Ga West officials cite structural integrity issues and implement safety recommendations before reopening.

The Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, explained initial findings after an assessment of the building collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh