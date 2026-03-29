The Apostolic Church-Ghana has banned 'you may kiss the bride' during weddings organised in their congregations

According to the Council of Apostles and Prophets, the decision is to prevent inappropriate wedding practices

Ghanaians on social media who saw the church's post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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The Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH) has banned the 'you may kiss the bride' aspect during marriage ceremonies officiated in the church.

The Council of Apostles and Prophets (CAP) approved this decision, and the delegates of the church's 6th General Council Meeting adopted it. The Conference was held at the TAC Conference Centre, Fafraha, Accra, on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The Apostolic Church-Ghana removes kissing of the bride during weddings in their church. Photo credit: @theapostolicchurchghhq/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Apostle Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh, the President of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, explained that they arrived at this decision to prevent the excesses and inappropriateness that have come to characterise some wedding practices.

The leader of the TAC indicated that such excesses are seen to be alien to the Ghanaian cultural and spiritual values.

In a statement, the council stated that even though such practices may be acceptable in the Western world, they do not align with the values upheld by the Church.

“The Council of Apostles and Prophets has decided to expunge the ‘you may kiss the bride’ aspect from our wedding ceremonies owing to its inappropriateness within our cultural setting.”

The Council also entreated its members to desist from taking awkward and immoral pre-wedding pictures, which are often done by couples intending to marry.

Apostle Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh emphasised that the honour of marriage must be preserved and upheld, rather than diluted, even before couples come to the altar.

He added that Christians must honour God with the values they uphold, even before marriage.

After the announcement at the conference, the delegates present cheered and clapped to show their support for the decision, which they said is to safeguard the youth from social media influences and excesses.

Reactions to TAC's ban on kissing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the announcement of the ban on kissing in the TAC during weddings. Read them below:

Maximus Clin said:

"During you people's time, you kiss before the altar. In our time, a ban has been placed; the youths are moving to another church."

Naa Adueley Addo wrote:

"I genuinely want to understand why. Because I believe that moment is when it is formally announced that the couple has been given the official and moral authority to express their union, so naturally, the younger audience will understand that this is something to be reserved for marriage. Also, considering it is meant to be a “holy kiss” that seals the marriage ceremony, I find it a bit confusing.

Samuel Darko said:

"The back stops at the couple. The phrase is" you MAY kiss your bride". It is your choice to kiss or not. It doesn't say you should kiss your bride at all costs. Some people, for so many years, have been forced by Pastors to do it in front of the congregation, which many times has been embarrassing to most couples. We should understand the English language better. I did not kiss my wife on our wedding day. Because I understand the phrase very well."

Emma Nuella wrote:

"Very good. In a church, some guy did it, but after the kissing, he couldn't maintain his composure because his thing got so hard openly, and it was so embarrassing."

Zypzkidzkendrick LamarkTeye Junior said:

"We will marry in different churches and bring the women to Apostolic to add our numbers."

Source: YEN.com.gh