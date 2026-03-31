“Be Patient”: President Mahama Speaks on Ken Ofori‑Atta Extradition Case

President John Dramani Mahama has declined to comment on the US extradition request for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori‑Atta

He urged patience as the matter unfolds within the American legal system. Ofori‑Atta was arrested by US ICE on January 6, 2026, over visa overstay issues

In Ghana, he is wanted in connection with 78 corruption-related charges linked to revenue assurance contracts between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited

President John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence on the extradition request for former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori‑Atta.

Speaking to the media on Monday, March 30, 2026, President Mahama said he cannot comment on Ken Ofori-Atta's extradition request in the US. He urged patience as the matter plays out within the American legal framework.

President John Mahama refuses to comment on Ken Ofori‑Atta extradition case in the US. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

“I cannot comment on the extradition of our former Finance Minister because it is in a different jurisdiction… we just have to be patient for the law to play out in that jurisdiction. It is not within our jurisdiction, but the American judiciary…” President Mahama said.

US ICE arrests Ken Ofori-Atta

It will be recalled that renowned Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, earlier reported that Ofori-Atta was arrested around 11 am on January 6, 2026, when he stepped out of his apartment in the Westlight building in Washington DC.

He said the Westlight building is situated in one of Washington DC’s most affluent neighbourhoods, about a 20-minute walk from the White House, and is known to house prominent personalities.

According to Manasseh, the arrest of the former Finance Minister seemed like a targeted operation, as it did not resemble the typical mass arrests carried out in public places.

Ken Ofori-Atta declined to meet with Ghana's consular officers in the US without his lawyers when his detention became public, according to an embassy statement on Facebook.

Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, appears in court for his immigration case hearing in the US. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Ofori-Atta makes first appearance in US court

Ken Ofori-Atta made his first appearance in the immigration case hearing at a court in the US on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The former Finance Minister attended his immigration case hearing dressed in black, wearing a face mask.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Ofori-Atta on January 7, 2026, over visa overstay issues.

Why Ofori-Atta is wanted in Ghana

The former Finance Minister reportedly left Ghana for the US between January 2 and 4, 2025, after the NPP lost the 2024 elections.

Following several unsuccessful attempts to get him to return home willingly to respond to some corruption allegations, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, declared him wanted.

In November 2025, the OSP finally filed 78 corruption-related charges against Ofori-Atta and five others in relation to revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Ofori-Atta's return could implicate Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian political commentator, Kwame Jantuah, has said Ken Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana could implicate top officials, including former President Akufo-Addo.

Ofori-Atta recently appeared in a US immigration court after being detained over visa overstay issues.

He is also wanted in Ghana, where the Special Prosecutor has filed 78 corruption-related charges against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh