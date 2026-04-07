VIP Jeoun Transport has announced new fare increases effective from Wednesday, April 8, 2026

The company noted that a similar fare adjustment was earlier suspended shortly after it was announced

Netizens questioned the hike, especially after fuel prices dropped significantly in 2025 before rising again

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VIP Jeoun Transport, a leading intercity bus service in Ghana, has announced a fare increase effective from Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the company categorised the new fares into two services: Standard Tour and Executive Coach.

VIP Jeoun Transport Services Increases fares across the country in April 2026 amid rising fuel prices. Photo credit: V.I.P Jeoun Transport Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the notices from the transport firm, the fare hikes apply to various routes originating from Accra and Kumasi.

Below is the breakdown of some of the fares under the Standard Tour and Executive Coach services offered by the company.

VIP Jeoun announces transport fare increases

Standard Tour service:

Accra to Cape Coast – GH¢110

Accra to Takoradi – GH¢120

Accra to Tarkwa – GH¢150

Accra to Kumasi – GH¢120

Accra to Sunyani – GH¢170

Accra to Tamale – GH¢290

Accra to Bolgatanga – GH¢330

Accra to Wa – GH¢320

Executive Coach services:

Accra to Sefwi Juaboso – GH¢220

Accra to Wassa Akropong – GH¢200

Accra to Kumasi – GH¢150

Accra to Sunyani – GH¢200

Accra to Berekum – GH¢210

Accra to Tamale – GH¢360

Accra to Bolgatanga – GH¢410

Accra to Wa – GH¢390

VIP Jeoun Transport indicated that it had initially planned to increase the fares on March 14, 2025, but suspended the increase two days after issuing the price adjustment notice.

“VIP JEOUN Transport announces a fare increase effective Wednesday, April 8, 2026. VIP JEOUN Transport first published this notice on 14/03/25 and suspended it on 18/03/25. VIP JEOUN Transport last reviewed fares on April 26, 2024. The fares are categorised as EXECUTIVE and STANDARD TOUR.”

Although VIP Jeoun Transport has not explained the reasons for the price hikes, petroleum product prices saw a massive reduction in 2025, with petrol falling as low as GH¢9 per litre in Ghana.

See the full list of the new fares on the Facebook post below:

Netizens question VIP Jeoun over fare hike

During this period, the company never announced fare reductions in its transport services, leaving many netizens to ask questions regarding the reasons for the new price adjustment.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Asone Aloko said:

"What causes this sudden increase in your fares? I'd like to understand the reasoning behind this decision as it seems to be affecting the economy and inflation relying on your transport services. I hope this decision doesn't negatively impact your customer base. It's crucial for your business to maintain customer trust and satisfaction, especially with the fare increase. Perhaps you could consider offering additional services or benefits to justify the new prices. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this."

@Alhaji Noble also said:

@What's the difference between the Executive and the Standard coaches? When dollar and fuel came down you refused to reduce the prices why? What is the essence of this price increase?"

@Mensah Agba commented:

"When the fuel fell to GH¢ 9 for over three months you guys never thought of reducing fares but it's all good time will tell."

@Faith Plange Matteer also commented:

"When fuel price reduced, u never did anything abt the fare, the moment it went up p3, there naaaa increment. oya carry on."

Diesel will sell above GH¢17 and petrol at GH¢13 from April 1, 2026, following the new floor price by the NPA, led by Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian fuel prices go up in 2026

Fuel prices have risen across the country following the new price floor set by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

This is mainly due to tensions in the Middle East and the war in Iran, which have affected oil production across the world.

According to the new prices, diesel is now selling at a minimum of GH¢17.10 per litre, while petrol is being sold at a minimum of GH¢13.30 per litre for the first pricing window of 1 April 2026.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would also be sold at a minimum of GH¢10.71 per kilogram during the same period.

The revised price benchmarks reflect movements in the international oil market following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“The new price floor represents a sharp increase from the second pricing window of March (16–31 March), when petrol, diesel, and LPG were set at GH¢11.57, GH¢14.35, and GH¢10.67 respectively.

“Under the revised petroleum pricing guidelines, the price floor constitutes the minimum threshold at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are permitted to retail petroleum products.”

GPRTU demands scrapping of fuel taxes

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Private Road Transport Union had given the government two days to scrap fuel taxes or face nationwide transport fare hikes.

The union said that rising fuel prices, expensive spare parts, poor road conditions, and higher DVLA charges had made operations increasingly unsustainable for drivers.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh