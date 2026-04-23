The Public Accounts Committee has raised concerns over a GH₵150,000 fuel expenditure made in a single day by the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly

Ranking Member Samuel Atta-Mills questioned the justification for the cash payment, describing the figure as excessive

The Committee has since directed the Auditor-General’s Department to investigate possible financial irregularities

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The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised concerns over a GH₵150,000 fuel expenditure made in a single day by the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

During its hearing on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Ranking Member of the Committee, Samuel Atta-Mills, questioned the justification and mode of payment used for the fuel transaction.

Samuel Atta-Mills, Ranking Member of PAC, and his Chairperson, Abena Osei-Asare, questions Atwima Nwabiagya Assembly over GH₵150,000 fuel expenditure. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Atta-Mills, who is the Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, expressed concern that the payment was made in cash for fuel meant for DRIP machines, while the Assembly was reportedly struggling to honour cheques.

“On November 4, 2024, in one day, you paid over GH₵150,000 for fuel for DRIP machines. GH₵150,000 for one day’s fuel. Do you know how many Land Cruisers we can fill with GH₵150,000? Things are not adding up,” he said.

“GH₵150,000 in one day, all for fuel. They paid TotalEnergies on December 31...” he added.

He consequently ordered the Auditor-General’s Department to probe the purported expenditure, suspecting that some financial malfeasance may have taken place.

The Chairperson of the PAC, Abena Osei-Asare, also raised questions over how the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly paid for the fuel and other transactions in cash while failing to honour its cheques.

“The GH₵150,000 was paid in cash. For an Assembly that struggles to honour its cheques, you disbursed GH₵150,000 in cash to buy fuel in a day,” she said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ghanaians react to GH₵150,000 fuel expenditure

The video of the PAC sitting went viral and sparked reactions from some Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning why GH₵150,000 would be spent on fuel in a single day.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Paul Destiny Greatness said:

"Them take the fuel do swimming pool ana? Cuz eiii."

@Joseph Nyame Ba Wallace also said:

"Would submarine even spend that much for fuel? eeiiii, you people dey do things ooo."

@Agbleta Francis commented:

"Yes, they bought a full tanker that day. Akoronfo nkoaaaa... You see them in big big cars going up and down all be stolen money."

@Mohammed Jawwad also commented:

"The logic is void. Those are heavy duty equipments. U cant compare land cruiser to them. They're are capable of consuming that amount."

Questions raised over the GH¢21m spent on renovating the Black Star Square for Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebration. Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

PAC questions Black Star Square renovation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Office of Government Machinery had disclosed how much was spent on renovating Black Star Square ahead of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Chief Director of the Office of Government Machinery, Abubakar Wayo, said GH¢21 million was spent on the renovation of the Black Star Square.

Since 2025, Independence Day celebrations had been held at the forecourt of Jubilee House as part of government efforts to reduce public expenditure.

Source: YEN.com.gh