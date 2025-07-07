The death of a doctor at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital from a heart attack has renewed calls for the provision of a catheterisation laboratory.

Joy News reported that Dr. Kwame Adu Ofori, an Emergency Physician at the hospital, died over the weekend when his colleague doctors attempted to save him but lacked the crucial catheterisation laboratory to treat an obstruction in one of the blood vessels.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is mourning the death of one of its top staff, Dr. Kwame Adu Ofori, after a cardiac emergency

The catheterisation laboratory would have afforded staff a specialised area to perform a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat the obstructed blood vessel.

CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, said Ofoi was initially stabilised and arrangements were made to transport him to Accra.

“We arranged a team of doctors and special care nurses for him. They were in touch when they got to Accra, but he unfortunately died on their way to the hospital."

Ofori was noted as someone who contributed actively to providing emergency medical care to critically ill patients.

Baidoo said the hospital had made please in the past for the provision of the catheterisation laboratory.

“When a delegation from the Bank of Ghana visited us, I made a plea to them to help us construct a CATH lab. They’ve asked that we submit a proposal to be sent to the governor."

In general, Baidoo said the hospital needed urgent retooling to improve healthcare delivery.

