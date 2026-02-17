Kennedy Agyapong overwhelmingly won the Efutu constituency in the recent NPP primary, polling 644 votes against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 79

Alexander Afenyo-Markin credited Agyapong’s victory to his long-time support for the people of Winneba, such as financial and logistical assistance

The Minority Leader also highlighted Agyapong’s personal investments, such as providing taxis, a tractor, and outboard motors to benefit the people

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has explained why Kennedy Agyapong overwhelmingly won the Efutu constituency in the recently held presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the recent NPP primary, Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, polled 644 votes in Efutu, compared to the 79 votes secured by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This result sparked reactions, with some NPP members, particularly supporters of Dr Bawumia, suggesting that the Efutu MP, Afenyo-Markin, had played a role in Agyapong's strong showing in the constituency.

The Minority Leader stated that Agyapong once invested $5 million in his business without any formal contractual agreement, describing this gesture as a significant personal risk, taken out of trust and friendship by the former Assin Central MP.

However, speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, Afenyo-Markin explained that the politician had won the constituency because of his years of support for the people of Winneba.

"You know the numbers, and some of your colleagues are in a mischief mood. It's no news that Kennedy Agyapong won in Winneba. He is my friend. Don't waste your time on this matter. The gentleman has been very helpful to the people of Winneba," he said.

Afenyo-Markin added that Agyapong came to the aid of Efutu when they needed more resources for operations during the 2012 elections.

"In 2012, on election day, when we needed funds for a few clean-up exercises, he drove all the way from Assin to Winneba to support us. When I won in 2012, and we were in opposition in 2013, he gave Winneba 22 brand-new taxis, tear rubber, under a work-and-pay arrangement."

Aside from this, he said, Agyapong also provided a tractor for the Efutu constituency, which was sent to rural areas, as well as outboard motors to support fishermen in the area.

Afenyo-Markin speaks on friendship with Agyapong

Meanwhile, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has opened up about his friendship with Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at an event in the Efutu Constituency, the Minority Leader described the former lawmaker as one of his trusted friends.

According to the MP for Efutu, he shared a 'code' with Agyapong, praising him for his commitment to Ghana and dedication to accountability.

“We salute Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his passion, his firm belief in accountability and his unshakeable commitment to the ordinary Ghanaian. For me, personally, this is a true and trusted friend with whom I share a code. I believe that in life, loyalty to friendship is very essential.

"A man must not forget his friend because there is everything wrong with betraying a friend. My friendship remains unsoiled, till time shall be no more. But I equally recognise, and he himself recognises that our party comes first," he added.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia had won the presidential primary of the NPP held on January 31, 2026.

The former vice president secured 56.48% of the total votes to become the party's flagbearer for the election in 2028.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Dr Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of the votes, respectively.

