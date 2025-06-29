Some chiefs of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council were sworn in and gazetted to become legally recognised members of the Authority

Images available on social media showed that the traditional rulers swore their oath with Bibles

Social media users who saw the posts thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The Yilo Krobo Traditional Council inaugurated and gazetted seven chiefs as new members of the group at the Sra Palace in Somanya, Eastern Region.

The chiefs completed all the legal requirements before they were sworn in and gazetted. This is to reinforce the authority of the traditional rulers and recognise them under the law of Ghana.

Yilo Krobo traditional rulers use the Bible to swear oaths. Photo credit: The Ga-Dangme Kingdom

Source: Facebook

A post on social media showed all seven chiefs who had been sworn in wearing traditional attire. The men traditionally wore cloth, and the women wore a kaba and a long skirt with beads.

During the swearing of the oath, all seven chiefs were holding Bibles in their hands. Many people on social media asked why the traditional rulers were swearing with Bibles instead of objects that relate to their worship.

The new members are: Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX - Divisional Chief of Okper, Asafoatse Tetteh Kofi Karikari III - Bunase- Odave, Asafoatse Kennetey Madjan II – Ogome, Asafoatse Bedu Opata Korley I – Nkurakan, Manye Maku Zuta - Divisional Queenmother of Bunase, Dademanye Kwao-Kuma Yohunor - Pleyo Okper, Dadematse Kwao Stephen Tetteh - Pleyo Okper.

Ghanaians react to chiefs swearing with Bible

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by The Ga-Dangme Kingdom on Facebook. Read them below:

Dadz Dadz said:

“Abeku Adams Ekumfi Holy Bible for traditional leaders haha.”

Nene Wan wrote:

“Are they coming to put good food on the table or the old food?”

Khalil Nii Sango said:

“Is that bible I'm seeing 👀? Has Yilo Klo lost its traditional values?”

Abena Yomley wrote:

“Kɛ biblo lmaoo😆😆😆mini sanɛ po jenɔ?”

Ofori Nyarko Nicholas said:

“What is going on here? Traditional people swearing with the Bible? 🤭🤭.”

Odehe Bi wrote:

“Traditional leaders swearing with a bible. Have you people ever seen Christians or Muslims swearing in a ceremony with even cowries or schnapps at all? What happened to the slaughter of animals and using schnapps to swear as traditionalists? And what’s that lawyer doing there? For what, actually? Shameless!!”

Mantse Street King said:

“Can someone explain the inclusion of the Holy bible by the traditional council, because first time seeing this.”

Iññøcènt Ñba wrote:

“How then does the inauguration process of the traditional council have to do with The Holy Bible. Swearing oath!”

Nana Qwesi Kotoa said:

“King David was a traditional leader, but he was worshipping God.”

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. wrote:

“🤭 The ancestors will be proud.”

