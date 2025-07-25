Deputy Minister-Designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has reacted to her daughter's outfit at her ministerial vetting

Netflix's Young, Famous and African star, Fantana, was spotted in a black bodycon dress and no makeup in viral photos

Social media users commented on the MP for Jomoro constituency and her two daughters' top fashion sense on Instagram

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, recently expressed her disappointment over her daughter Fantana’s choice of attire during her important ministerial vetting held on July 26, 2025.

Appointed as the Deputy Minister-Designate of Transport by President John Dramani Mahama, she has been recognised for her dedication, service and leadership in her constituency and the broader political sphere.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey critiques her daughter Fantana over her look at her ministerial vetting as a minister-designate. Photo credits: @channel1 and @ghyper.

Affo-Toffey rocks Dolce & Gabbana dress

In a viral video that has captured widespread attention online, Dorcas Affo-Toffey showcased her elegance in a Dolce & Gabbana pleated monogram logo long-sleeved stretch silk charmeuse midi dress.

She accessorised her look with D&G embellished earrings and Karl Lagerfeld 75mm logo-strap leather pumps. Her short pixie haircut framed her face beautifully, and her flawless makeup further accentuated her natural beauty.

The Instagram video of her look for the ministerial event is below:

Fantana's mom comments on outfit as inappropriate

The heartfelt moment was further highlighted as Affo-Toffey received a visit from her two beautiful daughters, Ghanaian musician and actress Francine Koffi, known as Fantana, and Lynelle Koffi, a burgeoning cybersecurity professional based in the United States.

The trio was undeniably captivating, with each daughter donning stylish and elegant outfits that turned heads.

However, it was Fantana’s controversial choice that drew the ire of her mother. The Netflix star arrived in a striking bodycon dress featuring a daring thigh-high design, a decision that sparked a lively conversation, especially considering the event would be broadcast live on national television.

While some social media users applauded Affo-Toffey for instilling a sense of discipline in her daughters, others debated the appropriateness of such a wardrobe choice during a formal occasion.

The Instagram video of Fantana's outfit and her mom's criticism is below:

Dorcas Affo-Toffey says she is friendly

Dorcas Affo-Toffey has also denied rumours that she is unfriendly or unapproachable.

During her vetting appearance before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Friday, July 25, she stated that these impressions do not accurately represent her personality.

"I have no idea; thus, they obviously don't know me at all. Anyone who knows me is aware of my kind, affectionate, and caring nature, which permeates everything I do. My constituents can attest to my humility and accessibility," she continued.

The Instagram video of her comments during the vetting is below:

Dorcas Affo-Toffey gets a new appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who was named Deputy Minister-designate for Transport.

On July 3, 2025, President Mahama selected four politicians, including the MP, for final ministerial appointments.

Affo-Toffey has received congratulations on social media for her new position, with many backing her to thrive.

