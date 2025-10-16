Kennedy Agyapong criticised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat too early in the 2024 election

However, Dennis Miracles Aboagye responded, saying that refusing to concede in the face of loss was a threat to Ghana’s democracy

Both contenders are currently touring Ghana as the NPP flagbearer race intensifies ahead of the election

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to a recent comment made by his boss's main contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong stirred controversy by stating he would never have conceded defeat in the 2024 election.

Speaking to party delegates during a tour of the Savannah Region in Ghana, Agyapong suggested that Dr Bawumia’s early concession after the 2024 election emboldened the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to forcefully take some parliamentary seats from the NPP.

“If I were the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, I would never have conceded defeat until the very last ballot in the very last constituency was counted,” he said.

However, in a Facebook post, Miracles Aboagye said any presidential candidate who refuses to concede in the face of an obvious loss is a threat to Ghana’s democracy.

“A Prez Candidate who refuses to concede defeat in the face of obvious loss at a time when there are multiple incidents of violence across the country is a coward and a danger to our democracy. Courageous leaders act in time to save our peace,” he stated.

Kennedy and Bawumia intensify flagbearer campaigns

The NPP flagbearer race is heating up, with all the aspirants touring the country to sell their message.

Although five aspirants are vying for the NPP flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong and the former vice president are considered the main contenders.

While Kennedy Agyapong is currently in the Savannah Region campaigning to delegates, Dr Bawumia has taken his tour to the Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region.

NPP flagbearer balloting

The Election Committee of the NPP recently conducted a balloting exercise to determine the order in which aspirants will appear on the ballot paper for the upcoming flagbearer election.

Below is the ballotting position of the aspirants:

Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Bryan Acheampong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Reactions to Miracles Aboagye jabbing Ken

Miracles Aboagye's criticism of Kennedy Agyapong's comments on Dr Bawumia's early concession in the 2024 elections sparked mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Sisieve Worlanyo said:

"Tell him on that day you told the whole country the story of King Solomon and the two mothers."

@Alhaji Mandeiya Saani also said:

"Between the one who concedes defeat, and the one who leaks party secrets and strategies to the opposition, amongst them, who is a threat to the party?"

@Jesse Adom commented:

"In politics, we don't just concede defeat, so Ken is right."

Adwoa Safo reaffirms support for Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, denied claims that she had ditched Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race.

She described the report by The Insight Newspaper as misleading and demanded a full retraction and apology.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP reaffirmed her support for Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections, citing his competence and leadership.

