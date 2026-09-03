A familiar face in Ghana’s media circles has taken on a new and unexpected role

His latest career move marks a major shift after years of service in journalism and other fields

Details of the appointment and the veteran journalist’s impressive career have now emerged

A veteran Ghanaian journalist, Timothy Koku Gobah, has been appointed Consul General at Ghana’s Mission in Congo-Brazzaville by President John Dramani Mahama.

Gobah, a veteran journalist with years of experience in the media industry, previously served as a sub-editor at the Daily Graphic, Ghana’s leading newspaper.

Timothy Koku Gobah, a senior journalist at the Daily Graphic Newspaper, lands a diplomatic appointment Under President John Mahama's government. Photo credit: ClassPee Della Russel/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His appointment marks a new chapter in his career as he moves from journalism into diplomatic service.

Who is Timothy Koku Gobah?

Timothy Koku Gobah is a veteran Ghanaian journalist, media editor and diplomat who is best known for his long-standing career with the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

During his time with the Daily Graphic, he held several important positions, including Central Regional Editor, Sub-Editor, Parliamentary Correspondent and Presidential Correspondent.

As a seasoned journalist, Gobah has covered major national and international events, including United Nations General Assembly meetings, African Union summits and ECOWAS summits.

His extensive experience reporting on political and diplomatic affairs has given him considerable exposure to international relations and governance.

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Gobah’s academic and professional background

In early 2025, Gobah was appointed Honorary Head of the Protocol Department for the Africa Development Council (ADC), where he was involved in international strategies, treaties and diplomatic missions.

The veteran journalist holds a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He also obtained a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Gobah is an alumnus of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), where he was part of the 1986 year group, popularly known among alumni as the Dzolalians.

His appointment as Consul General at Ghana’s Mission in Congo-Brazzaville adds another chapter to a career spanning journalism, education, protocol and diplomacy.

Another journalist lands juicy appointment under Mahama

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Paa Kwesi Schandorf had landed a political appointment under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

The journalist had been appointed as a Communications Assistant at GoldBod and Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Paa Kwesi Schandorf had become the latest Ghanaian media personality to land an appointment in the current government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh