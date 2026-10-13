Popular Ghanaian pastor and businessman Rev Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso announced his bid to become NDC chairman for the Domeabra Obom constituency on Saturday, October 10, 2026

The declaration was made in an interview-style video featuring NDC branding and a portrait of President John Dramani Mahama in the background

Footage of Rev Dr Abbeam Danso receiving an endorsement from former Ghana Finance Minister Kwabena Duffour has also emerged alongside the announcement

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Reverend Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming NDC constituency elections, declaring his intention to contest the chairmanship position for the Domeabra Obom constituency.

Popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso eyes the NDC chairman role in the Domeabra Obom constituency. Photo source: @nanaagyemanabbeamdanso, @kinglarrynews/TikTok

Source: Instagram

The popular Ghanaian pastor and businessman made the announcement on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in a video shared by Ghanaian blogger King Larry News on TikTok.

The clip was filmed indoors in an interview-style setting, with NDC and "Abbeam" branded logos visible throughout, and a portrait of President John Dramani Mahama hanging prominently in the background.

Kwabena Duffour backs Reverend Dr Abbeam Danso

Adding weight to his constituency ambitions, separate footage has emerged showing Rev Dr Abbeam Danso receiving an endorsement from former Ghana Finance Minister and business magnate Kwabena Duffuor.

The brief outdoor handshake scene, captured in the same video, lent a formal political dimension to what the pastor is clearly positioning as a serious campaign push within the party.

Duffour, a seasoned figure in Ghanaian finance and NDC circles, is a recognisable name in national politics, and his visible backing gives Abbeam Danso's bid a boost ahead of the constituency elections.

The TikTok video of Kwabena Duffour endorsing Reverend Dr Abbeam Danso's NDC constituency bid is below:

Who is Reverend Dr Abbeam Danso?

Reverend Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso is a popular Ghanaian pastor and businessman.

He is the Chairman of the Abbeam Group of Companies and Chancellor of Abbeam University, a private tertiary and vocational education institution based in Kasoa, Central Region.

Abbeam is also the founder and leader of the Solution City church.

Reactions to Abbeam Danso's NDC bid

The video has drawn a wave of responses online, with many commenters taken aback by the pastor's move into party politics.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Fikodarlyn wrote:

"Is he not a pastor?"

1don said:

"I live there, but I don't know him ooo."

PreshJuice Backup | Bbnaija Gst commented:

"Dr Emeritus, my best employer so far. God continue to bless you, Dr, for all you did for us."

Revend Owusu-Bempah apologises NPP MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah’s apology to NPP MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriye after the church accepted that the legislator had been wrongly linked to an alleged plot against the ministry.

The apology came weeks after Dr Ayew Afriye filed a defamation lawsuit seeking GH¢10 million in damages and a public retraction. Rev Owusu-Bempah’s junior pastor has now asked the MP to withdraw the case and make peace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh