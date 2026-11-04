Onua FM has apologised to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and distanced itself from comments made on air by popular NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah

The apology follows a defamation suit filed by the minister at the High Court in Accra against NPP communicator Gyewu-Appiah and Media General Ghana Limited

The suit relates to comments made on Onua FM in October 2026, and many social media users have shared mixed reactions to the station’s apology

Onua FM has apologised to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and distanced itself from comments made by NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah on the station.

Onua FM Apologises to Okudzeto Ablakwa, Distances Itself From Gyewu-Appiah’s Comments After Suit

Source: Facebook

The apology follows a defamation suit filed by the minister against Gyewu-Appiah and Media General Ghana Limited, which owns Onua FM and Onua TV.

The writ was issued at the High Court in Accra on Friday, October 30, 2026. It relates to a discussion on Onua FM on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, during which Gyewu-Appiah, popularly known as Benghazi, made allegations involving the minister and musician Fantana.

His claims also touched on funds for the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa. Fantana had earlier threatened to take legal action against the NPP communicator over the comments.

Onua FM apologises to Okudzeto Ablakwa

Media General has since issued a retraction and apology through Onua FM, Citi Newsroom reported. In the apology, the station distanced itself from Gyewu-Appiah’s comments about the minister.

The1957News also shared the development on Facebook on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Gyewu-Appiah has not publicly responded to the apology or the suit.

News of the station’s apology has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The Facebook post by The1957News, in which it reports Onua FM’s apology to Ablakwa, is below.

Ghanaians react to Onua FM’s apology to Ablakwa

Social media users had mixed reactions to the apology. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Asosah Stephen said:

“Once the matter is at court, they should go there and apologise.”

Klevor Abladziecharles said:

“Which apology? Na lie.”

Ben Caesar Bissi said:

“Don’t worry! Just go to the court!”

Loveland Adu said:

“I don’t understand why you always bring Benghazi to your show for discussions. Is he the only NPP communicator you can call on to the show? Now you people are distancing yourselves from his comment!”

Alhassan Dambol said:

“The wisest thing to do.”

Court throws out Afenyo-Markin’s suit against Gyamfi

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the High Court threw out Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s GH¢15 million defamation suit against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited.

Ruling on the matter, the court held that the writ was fatally defective and could not validly invoke its jurisdiction.

In Parliament on August 24, 2026, Afenyo-Markin had announced the suit over allegations linked to a dispute involving GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh