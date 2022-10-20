Public bathrooms are the last place anyone would want to visit for comfort or see elegance on display

Yet, a public bathroom in a Chinese mall is so splendid that it has been dubbed the world's most beautiful public bathroom

The designers of the public bathroom stated that they designed it to pay tribute to the current environmental crisis that the world faces

The world's most beautiful public bathroom is located on the sixth floor of a mall in China called Deji Plaza. The bathroom features automatic induction doors, lit vanities, and green marble sinks designed to seem like garden fountains.

The most beautiful public bathroom in the world. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

The designers of the public bathroom buried strip lights all over the ceiling to soften the lighting and create a relaxing ambiance. Even the urinals in the men's restroom were tastefully decorated.

The shiny flooring initially noticed while entering the front corridor of the restroom, known as the Experience Hall, was designed to resemble forms taken from a spring garden—flowers, plants, and insects—but in a deconstructed manner.

The ceiling of the bathroom. Photo credit: news.yahoo.com

The restrooms for men and women have 9 and 16 stalls, respectively, and are smartly separated at the lounge by the rose and palm leaf on the signpost. There are also dressing spaces in each bathroom. The women's dressing room has small couches and wireless charging stations for added comfort during extended periods of repose.

A look inside the urinal. Photo credit: news.yahoo.com

The architectural designers of the public bathroom hope that when people enter, they will be taken aback since they never expected to see a garden-like setting while using the restroom at a mall.

A waiting area where people can relax. Photo credit: news.yahoo.com

