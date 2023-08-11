Some years back the frontage and general outlook of the Ghana Police Headquarters were nothing to write home about

However, under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Police Headquarters now looks pleasing to the eye

The place has been painted and the plants and grass have been well-kept with a barricade to prevent pedestrians from just walking on them

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been praised for beautifying the frontage of the Police Headquarters and its vicinity.

The police headquarters can now boast of a green frontage and also a neatly painted building.

Previously, the paint on the walls was faded and pedestrians crossed the road at any point walking through the medians, and the grass.

A drive by the Police Headquarters shows the well-kept grass and neatly painted buildings

Source: Instagram

This did not allow the plants grown in the median to grow or flourish.

But now the median has been corded with small pillars and some metal chains preventing people from walking through.

The pillars in the median have been painted beautifully to enhance the new look of the neighbourhood.

The rusty barricades that the police service was using some time back have been changed to a well-painted one.

All these have been done under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



IGP walked frightened pupils to school

Dr Akuffo Dampare is said to be one of the great IGPs Ghana has had. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, he escorted some basic school students to school at Sapeiman in Accra.

The children were scared and started running when they heard the Police siren. But when Dr Dampare saw that he was disheartened.

He explained that the police is the friend of the community and children must not flee when they see or hear them.

He got down from his car and walked them to their school where he engaged the teachers and other students.

At the time the IGP was visiting police stations in the Greater Accra Region to have firsthand experience and information on the quality of service given to the public.

IGP Dampare paid hospital bills for a demonstrator

Meanwhile, George Akuffo Dampare earlier made a rather heartwarming gesture to one of the demonstrators who attacked his men at the Arise Ghana protest.

The young man was rushed to the hospital after the protestors clashed with the police that was to protect them.

After he was attended to at the hospital, he was unable to pay his bills upon discharge from the hospital as he only had GH₵5 in his pocket.

When the IGP heard of it, he gave GH₵1,000 upfront from his personal finances to pay for the medical bills of the “krom Ay3 hye” demonstrator.

Source: YEN.com.gh