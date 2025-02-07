Ghanaian YouTuber Sherryl built a two-bedroom house in Accra for GH¢70,000 and has shared the story behind it

Sherryl said she needed to complete the apartment in one month and move in since her new workplace was closer

She has an agreement with her landlord to live in the apartment until she depletes the total sum she used to finish the place

Sherryl, a Ghanaian YouTuber has recounted how she put up a two-bedroom apartment in Accra for GH¢70,000.

The lady said it took her one month to complete the building and move into it.

In a YouTube video, Sherryl said she was looking for a new place to rent because her rent was almost due. She had a preferred vicinity she wanted to live in.

However, finding a place was becoming difficult. Sherryl said she found a place that was not completed and the landlord told her to pay her rent so he uses it to finish the building.

Sherryl said she gave her landlord GH¢70,000 through a rent funding agency but a month after he received the money she did not see any progress on the building.

After the landlord promised and failed several times on the completion date, Sherryl said she decided to build the place herself.

“At that point, my money was there and I didn’t know where I was going to get more money. I had some savings and I said I was going to build this house. I am going to live in it until every cent I have spent in building this house has been depleted. So I called the man and said I am going to finish this place and when I do I will let you know the update. That is why I didn’t spend GH¢100,000 or GH¢200,000 to build.”

“I spent about GH¢70,000 including the money I gave him earlier.”

Sherryl said some works still need to be done on the house but it is a space one can live in. Considering all the money she has spent, Sheryl hopes to live in the house for over three years.

Netizens commend lady for building two-bedroom house

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Sherryl on YouTube. Read them below:

@DinewithSianorkie said:

"Its beautiful to watch your growth. Love your resilience! Wishing you all the best and keep on making all the lemonades from those lemons! You ve got this🙌🏽."

@naanuerkienyankerh4856 wrote:

"If there’s any word to describe you, it’s STRONG! I’m proud of you Sherryl!"

@maameyaaboadiwaaboadi5728 said:

"There are a lot bible verses running through my head as I watch this and my favourite phrase of gratitude keeps ringing." This is the testament that God is good and there is nothing juju can do" He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. - Isaiah 40:29."

@rositascarborough5751 wrote:

"Wonderful and I hope this gives you the confidence to start your own build especially if you have access to land outside Greater Accra. You have built value and equity for somebody else and whilst you will enjoy the house for a while it still belongs to somebody else. You will absolutely be able to do this for yourself soon."

@Thefrimpomaa said:

"Super proud of you Sherryl . You’re so strong."

