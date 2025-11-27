Master Builders & Contractors provided a detailed guide for building a strong and stable foundation for a three-bedroom house

They outlined costs and considerations for the superstructure, roofing, and finishing touches like plastering and flooring

For finishing and miscellaneous, the company also broke down expenses for windows, doors, plumbing, electrical work, ceiling, painting, and other unforeseen needs

One of the most important decisions a person can make in life is to construct a new house. You need to know what the costs will be before you begin.

A detailed breakdown shows the cost of building a 3-bedroom house in Ghana.

Master Builders & Contractors has provided a comprehensive breakdown of the cost of building a three-bedroom house in Ghana, and the process begins with excavation and foundation preparation or oversight.

For the foundational stage of building, homeowners can expect to budget between ₵60000 - ₵90,000 based on their plot size and the complexity of their home's foundation.

Superstructure and roofing breakdown explained

Following that, the next step is constructing the walls and superstructure of the home (block work). A realistic cost range for the block work phase of a three-bedroom house in Ghana is ₵40000 - ₵60000.

Next is the roofing phase; the primary roofing material used and the type of roof will determine how much it costs; expect to pay between ₵50,000 - ₵80,000 to roof a three-bedroom house.

The next phase is where windows, doors, and burglar-proofing will be installed. High-quality windows and doors, and properly installed burglar-proofing will cost around ₵25,000 - ₵40,000.

Finishing stages and additional expenses

Following the completion of the structural work, the next phase in constructing the new house is plastering, floor tiling and general wall tiling.

The recommended budget for this phase from Master Builders and Contractors is between ₵40,000 to ₵60,000 for all items needed to achieve a well-finished and properly comfortable home for the owner.

Plumbing and sanitary fittings such as basins, pipes, and all other types of sanitary fittings for the new build will cost an additional ₵15,000 to ₵25,000.

Electrical wiring, sockets, and lighting will need an additional ₵12,000 to ₵20,000 for the complete installation of all electrical supplies within the newly constructed home.

Painting and ceiling work will be the last finishes to be added to the interior of the newly constructed home; a homeowner should budget between ₵30,000 and ₵50,000 for these finishing works.

It is also suggested that any additional items (such as unforeseen problems or modifications during construction) should have a budget of ₵20,000 to ₵40,000 set aside as contingency funds.

The total estimated cost for building a three-bedroom house in Ghana, based on Master Builders & Contractors’ breakdown, ranges from ₵292,000 to ₵465,000.

Master Builders and Contractors provide this comprehensive breakdown for the various cost components of constructing a three-bedroom house in Ghana, enabling homeowners to budget accurately and reduce their likelihood of incurring additional unforeseen expenses while building their quality three-bedroom house.

Practical Steps to Building a House on a ₵2,000–₵2,500 Salary.

Low salary approach made home building achievable

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Philips Construction showed how anyone earning a ₵2,000 to ₵2,500 salary could start building their own house.

He emphasised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a realistic budget, and allowing a contractor to break costs into manageable stages.

The approach demonstrated that with careful planning and consistent savings, homeownership was possible even on a modest income.

