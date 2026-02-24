A 10-bedroom house in Trasacco, Accra, has been listed for $2 million, igniting online discussions

Videos of the three-storey all-white building show a private swimming pool and other facilities available in the house

Social media users have expressed mixed feelings over the property's high price despite its prime location

A house selling in Accra for $2 million (almost GHC22 million at current exchange rates) has triggered reactions on social media.

The house, a 10-bedroom edifice, is located at the plush Trasacco Estate in the East Legon area of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipality.

According to the caption on the videos, shared on Instagram, the three-storey house sits on a one-acre titled land in the estate.

The videos show a magnificent white-painted property, boasting impressive architectural design with distinctive curved facades.

The building has a covered pergola area and expansive grounds covered by manicured lawns, palm trees, and tropical landscaping. It also boasts of a swimming pool in the compound.

From the videos, air conditioning units are visible on the exterior, an indication that it may already be a fully furnished space.

Another Instagram video showing different sides of the $2m Trasacco house on sale.

It is not known what might have been factored into the pricing of the house. However, it is notable that its location, Trasacco Estate, makes it a prime property.

Trasacco Estate is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after residential areas in Accra, and it is home to diplomats, business executives, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals.

The estate's strategic location in East Legon provides easy access to premium shopping centres and restaurants, international schools, major banks and financial institutions, the newly renamed Accra International Airport, and key business districts in Accra, among others.

Reactions to videos $2m Trasacco house

The videos of the two-million-dollar property at Trasacco have sparked mixed reactions online. Despite its prime location, many social media users felt the price was too high. Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

norbertnotchill said:

"$400,000 is its worth. Nothing more."

dwo_moh

"Not to judge, but I would rather get a Cali or Beverly Hills home."

million_dollar_brows

"Wow, beautiful home! Why are people triggered seeing this house? If you can’t afford it just move on. There are many Ghanaian millionaires who can buy this house easily. This house is advertised for them, not you."

mrbrowns_kitchen

"Two million is high though, but I would rather buy this than buy a car for $2m or $3m, unlike someone who owns a Bugatti or private jet here in Ghana.😂."

adetutu_lebi said:

"This location is prime, and we can all agree. With that much landmass in this prime location, I get it. However, I feel it's just a bit too pricey. In my opinion, this is solid 1million dollars(maybe we can see the interiors as well, though, but it does not look like a recently built. The buyer will probably still do a few renovations here and there."

