Qatar's labour law grants sick leave benefits to workers who have completed at least three months of continuous service

The country splits sick leave into three distinct pay stages, covering a maximum period of 12 weeks

Workers who resign due to illness before a certain point may still be entitled to outstanding sick leave payments from their employer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Workers in Qatar become entitled to sick leave protection after completing a minimum of three months of uninterrupted service, according to Article 82 of Qatar's labour regulations, published on 27 October 2026.

To trigger the entitlement, an employee must provide a medical report issued by a qualified physician. Without this documentation, the protections under the law do not apply.

Workers in Qatar are entitled to sick leave benefits after working for at least three months. Photo Credit: Bennoit Tessier/Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

How Qatar Structures Sick Leave Pay

Qatar's sick leave framework is divided into three clearly defined stages, each carrying different pay conditions.

During the first two weeks of sick leave, a worker receives their full regular wage. For the following four weeks, pay drops to half of the employee's normal earnings. Any sick leave taken beyond that six-week mark, up to a ceiling of 12 weeks in total, is unpaid.

Once the 12-week period has elapsed, an employer is permitted to terminate the employment contract, but only if a licensed physician formally certifies that the worker is unable to return to their duties.

Resignations, Death, and Gratuity Calculations

The law also addresses situations where an employee resigns or passes away because of illness before the six-week mark.

In both cases, provided a physician has approved the decision to stop working, the employer remains obligated to pay out any sick leave entitlements the worker had not yet used.

Notably, the full 12-week sick leave window counts as active service time when calculating end-of-service gratuity.

This means the period does not reduce the total length of service recognised for benefit purposes, protecting long-term workers from losing out on gratuity they have accrued.

The regulations form part of Qatar's broader effort to define and publish clear workplace protections, particularly relevant for the large expatriate workforce employed across the country's private sector.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh