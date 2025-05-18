Italian tennis star with Ghanaian ancestry, Jasmine Paolini, made history with her success at the 2025 Italian Open

The 29-year-old edged American opponent Coco Gauff in two straight sets en route to her landmark win on May 17

She once celebrated her Ghanaian heritage by claiming her speed is due to her rich background from the West African country

Jasmine Paolini delivered a masterclass in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Foro Italico, dispatching American sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets to end Italy’s 40-year drought in the women’s singles at the Italian Open.

Fuelled by roaring support, including a special appearance by President Sergio Mattarella.

Jasmine Paolini celebrates her triumph at the 2025 Italian Open with zest. Photos by Dan Istitene and Image Photo Agency.

Jasmine Paolini wins historic Italian Open

The 29-year-old displayed unwavering composure and precise shot-making on the red clay to seal a 6-4, 6-2 victory in just under 90 minutes.

Her court coverage, speed in baseline exchanges, and ability to exploit angles left Gauff scrambling for answers throughout the contest.

The triumph marks a significant milestone for Italian tennis.

Not since Raffaella Reggi’s victory in 1985 had an Italian woman lifted the Rome trophy, making Paolini only the fourth home champion in the tournament’s long history dating back to 1930.

Jasmine Paolini reacts after winning Italian Open

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Paolini said, as quoted by the BBC:

"It doesn't seem real. It's incredible to have the trophy in my hands. I'm so emotional. I came here as a kid to watch this tournament, so to lift the trophy is beyond what I ever dreamed of."

Paolini's projected rise after Italian Open and trophies won

Her remarkable win not only earned her a second WTA 1000 crown after a memorable run in Dubai earlier this year.

But also her first major title on clay. In total, this becomes her third career singles title on the WTA circuit, further cementing her rise among the sport's elite.

According to the WTA Tennis, Paolini is now projected to reclaim her career-high ranking of World No. 4, positioning her for a top-seeded spot at Roland Garros.

With the French Open just around the corner, her form couldn’t have peaked at a better time.

Tracing Jasmine Paolini's Ghanaian ancestry

Beyond her on-court prowess, Paolini’s diverse heritage adds an intriguing layer to her journey.

Born in Italy, Jasmine draws from a rich blend of cultures. Her mother, Jacqueline, is of Polish and Ghanaian origin, with family roots extending from Łódź to Copenhagen.

Paolini says she's fast because of Ghana

In a candid moment at Roland Garros in June 2024, she shared how her background influences her athleticism:

“I am proud to have different blood in my body. Of course, I feel Italian because I was born in Italy. My mum is Polish, but my grandfather is from Ghana and I think I am fast because of Ghana.”

She continued,

“Ghanaian, maybe I feel like I’m fast on court. And I think that part of my family helped me. Maybe from Poland, I have the determination, maybe. But of course, I also have the Italian energy. It’s a mix. And I’m really proud of it.”

Jasmine Paolini wins gold at Paris 2024

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jasmine Paolini’s historic feat at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Wimbledon and French Open finalist teamed up in the women’s doubles to secure Italy’s first-ever medal in women’s tennis at the Games.

