Lamine Yamal is currently ranked as the leading contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or by Score90 after a standout season with Barcelona

He sealed Barcelona’s La Liga title with a stunning goal against Espanyol, showcasing maturity and skill beyond his years

Agent Jorge Mendes backs him, calling Yamal the best player in the world this season and a deserving Ballon d’Or winner

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is making headlines across Europe and is now being tipped as the frontrunner to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

The latest rankings released by Score90 place the Barcelona prodigy at the very top — ahead of established stars like Mohamed Salah, Pedri, Raphinha, and Ousmane Dembélé.

Lamine Yamal Leads Ballon d'Or Race at Just 17 After La Liga Triumph

His rise has been nothing short of spectacular, and with Barcelona recently securing their 28th La Liga title, Yamal's stock continues to soar.

The title-clinching moment came in a thrilling derby against Espanyol, where Yamal curled in a sensational goal from the edge of the box, finding the top-left corner with precision and power.

The goal not only sealed the match but confirmed Barcelona as league champions, holding a seven-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with two matches to spare, per The BBC.

Fermin Lopez added another in stoppage time, assisted by Yamal, underlining the teen's growing influence on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal taking over European football

In Score90's May 2025 Ballon d'Or power ranking, Yamal leads a Barcelona-dominated list — a testament to both his individual brilliance and the club’s resurgence this season.

His impact stretches beyond La Liga, with standout performances in European competitions making him a serious candidate for world football’s top honour.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport suggests that despite his youth, Yamal’s flair, maturity, and key contributions in big games could earn him a significant share of votes.

If he wins, he would make history as the youngest Ballon d'Or winner ever, signaling the arrival of a new generation ready to take over from legends of the past.

“Lamine Deserves the Ballon d'Or,” Says Jorge Mendes

Super-agent Jorge Mendes, who previously managed Cristiano Ronaldo, has thrown his full support behind Yamal.

In an interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mendes said:

“Lamine deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He has been the best player in the world this season. That is very clear.”

Mendes believes Yamal’s consistency, vision, and match-winning performances make him the standout contender for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Who is the youngest Ballon d'Or winner?

Despite racking up records in his fledgling career, Lamine is yet to conquer the Ballon d'Or.

Following his impressive displays this season, calls for him to be considered in this year’s Ballon d’Or conversation have gained traction.

If he wins the most coveted individual prize in football, he will usurp Ronaldo Nazario's record as the youngest winner.

Nazário won his first Ballon d'Or at the age of 21 in 1997 and his second Ballon d'Or at the age of 25 in 2002.

Barcelona to reward Yamal with new contract

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh stated that Barcelona is set to secure Lamine Yamal’s future with a bumper five-year contract extension.

The proposed deal includes a significant pay rise, reflecting the youngster’s dazzling performances and growing reputation as Lionel Messi’s heir apparent.

