Chris Robinson, who made headlines following a wardrobe malfunction during a recent race, has landed an unexpected job offer

The 24-year-old blazed to a season-best time of 48.05 seconds, edging out Brazil’s Matheus Lima by just 0.06 seconds to win the event

The aftermath of Robinson's nightmarish moment on the tracks could birth a lucrative deal outside athletics

American athlete Chris Robinson has found an unexpected silver lining after a race-day slip-up that went viral across the world.

The 24-year-old made headlines not only for his victory in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic but also for an unintentional wardrobe malfunction that turned the race into a spectacle.

Chris Robinson faced a wardrobe malfunction to clinch victory in the 400m hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic. Photos by NurPhoto/Getty Images and @jgault13/X.

Chris Robinson endures wardrobe malfunction during 400m hurdles

Everything seemed to be going according to plan as Robinson powered down the home straight.

But as he approached the finish line, disaster struck—his shorts failed him in the most public way imaginable.

Captured by cameras from every angle, the hurdler struggled to keep his privates intact, making multiple attempts to readjust his shorts.

Despite the awkward distraction, Robinson pressed on, choosing to focus on the track rather than the chaos unfolding around him.

With incredible composure, he crossed the line first, clocking 48.05 seconds—just a tenth shy of his personal best. His time was also his fastest of the season.

Chris Robinson overcomes wardrobe malfunction to clinch victory

Despite the unfortunate incident, Robinson’s performance on the track was nothing short of brilliant.

He edged past Brazil’s Matheus Lima by six-hundredths of a second, while the Czech Republic’s Vit Muller claimed third place with 48.41 seconds.

After the finish, Robinson tumbled into a somersault and lay on the track, grinning.

As the footage spread, what could’ve been a humiliating moment quickly turned into a surprising opportunity.

Chris Robinson lands unexpected job offer

According to TMZ, American underwear brand Shinesty reached out with a cheeky but serious proposal.

The company, known for its playful take on men’s underwear, offered Robinson a chance to become the face of their new product line.

Chris Robinson participates in the 400-metre event at the Grand Slam Track Series on June 1, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto.

Headquartered in Colorado, US, Shinesty specifically wants Chris to model the ‘Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock’, designed with a front pocket that's 47% roomier than average.

Per Daily Mail sources, Robinson is open to discussing the opportunity.

What began as a moment of public discomfort may now lead to a lucrative off-track venture.

Is Chris Robinson the first athlete to endure a wardrobe malfunction?

Wardrobe malfunctions have occasionally taken centre stage in sports, and Robinson is not the first athlete to go through such a nightmarish moment.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati faced such an unfortunate moment.

The 21-year-old was on the verge of qualifying for the finals and looked set to clear the 5.70m mark with a near-perfect attempt.

However, an unexpected mishap occurred—his privates brushed against the bar, causing it to fall.

Unlike Robinson, Ammirati's incident ended his quest for a spot in the final.

