Mavis Hawa Koomson joined other NPP bigwigs at the National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025

The former Member of Parliament, who was limping, said she had yet to hear from anybody in the governing party

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

Former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson spoke for the first time after the Ablekuma North election rerun held on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Hawa Koomson shared her thoughts on the incident that occurred during the election rerun when she attended the National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Hawa Koomson says no one from the governing party has called her after the Ablekuma North incident. Photo credit: @MHKoomson

Source: Facebook

The former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency was manhandled by some thugs during the rerun at the Ablekuma North Constituency.

Speaking for the first time after the incident, Hawa Koomson said she is still receiving medical treatment.

“The doctors are still attending to me. But I needed to come here for my supporters, my party members and the whole world to see that I’m doing better.”

In an Instagram video, she added that even though nobody from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called to check up on her, she does not expect them to do otherwise.

“I don’t expect the President and Vice President to say anything to me because I’m not a member of their party, even though they are aware of what happened. So, if they don’t come out, I won’t say anything because I expect that, as a woman beaten by these men, someone should have called by now.”

“I leave it to God. I only thank God that I’m still strong and alive,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Hawa Koomson’s comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on Instagram. Read them below:

Jasmineagyei said:

“Oh madam, please, you were not beating ooooo😂😂 that was just a small lesson.”

Called_nam wrote:

“Hon. sup with Akwatia by-election 🤭 I u gonna rep.... live....... 😁.”

Yhawdee17 said:

“They won’t even speak to you madam, so don’t act like you’re the one refusing an apology or sympathy from them.”

Fairgroundsbaskets wrote:

“Indeed, you and your doctors all need a doctor😂😂😂😂.”

Babasalam04 said:

“Go rest madam 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Opposition for 78 years won't be bad 😂.”

Amoateng645 wrote:

“Don’t worry next four years, you will be in power.”

Stillvedash said:

“You know God? Chaiii.”

Makavellijnrrr wrote:

“What does she want them to say? She has had a trademark of what has happened to her so they've nothing to say to her.”

Floranana8 said:

“Hawa commando 😂😂women power!! You are waiting for someone to call you 😂😂Eeeiiii Abigirl😂.”

Kashtymrecords asked:

“When you did it to others in your constituency, did Akuffo Addo and Bawumia say anything?”

