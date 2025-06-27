The Achimota-Ofankor stretch was completely flooded after heavy rain on June 26, 2025, leaving many commuters unable to navigate the rising waters

Despite recent desilting efforts, workers allegedly left the silt on the roadside, blocking the drainage and worsening the flooding during the rain

Public frustration grew as citizens questioned the effectiveness of the Anti-Flood Task Force, calling for better drainage to prevent recurring flooding

The heavy rain that fell on Thursday evening, June 26, 2025, has left the Achimota-Ofankor stretch completely flooded.

Many commented that the lack of a proper drainage system was the major reason for the area being left underwater.

Floodwater submerges the Achimota-Ofankor stretch on June 26, 2025, causing major disruptions to traffic in the area. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X).

Source: Twitter

Many commuters reported that both sides of the road were completely submerged in floodwater. Motorists were forced to either park their vehicles or carefully find their path through the rising floodwater.

A resident shared footage on the ground, addressing the ongoing flooding problems throughout the capital. Many citizens express unease during rainy seasons due to what they call bad urban design and poor drainage systems.

It was also reported that the gutters were desilted last week; however, after removing the silt from the gutters, the workers allegedly failed to clear it from the road. Instead, they left the sand sitting on the roadside.

This was said to have been one of the causes of the flooding, as the leftover sand washed into the drainage system again, especially during rainfall, rendering the exercise effectively pointless.

Commuters call for intervention after the flooding of the Achimota-Ofankor road during heavy rains on June 26, 2025. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X).

Source: Twitter

President John Mahama recently established a seven-member Anti-Flood Task Force to combat Ghana’s persistent flooding challenges.

The task force is chaired by Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency.

Meanwhile, residents feel a lot of work still has to be done in terms of tackling the issue of flooding.

The video of the flooding at the Achimota-Ofankor stretch is below:

Ghanaians' reactions to Achimota-Ofankor stretch flood

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments by Ghanaians concerning the recent flooding at Achimota-Oankor. Some of their reactions are below.

@HRHDukeofMK commented:

"This is not even a joke anymore. Accra needs proper drainage infrastructure."

@Koby_chale wrote:

"How I stressed before getting home err i bore saaa 😔…man this ain’t funny trust me hmm all the drains are choked out completely and already since old days before the construction of this road, that particular place was a water log area."

@Gator_Reinhard commented:

"But I tot there was a task force that was set up to deal with flooding by this administration."

@Vincent_Aparko wrote:

"Imagine Mahama didnt take the measures he took prior to the rainy season. I trust we will get long term solutions."

@1realbill commented:

"Seems the entire country is flooding coz no be easy for Takoradi too."

@somethingnew_ya wrote:

"You call this the capital city? 🤦🏾‍♂️ It's a shame."

@totomants3 commented:

"Taifa junction is worst. 😩"

Four-year-old dies in Accra flooding

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that at least three people died following massive flooding in Greater Accra on May 18.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Adentan confirmed two deaths in Lakeside and New Legon, including a four-year-old girl.

In a separate incident, a six-year-old boy was feared drowned after being swept away by floodwaters on Dunkwa-Aggrey Road.

