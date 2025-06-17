Bukom Banku Fires Okatakyie Afrifa For Questioning Sharaf Mahama's Source Of Wealth
- Bukom Banku has weighed in on the frenzy after Sharaf Mahama's star-studded boxing event at the Bukom Arena in Accra
- A huge part of the frenzy began when media personality Okatakyie Afrifa questioned the event's financing
- Bukom Banku has recorded a video defending Sharaf Mahama with a stern warning to Okatakyie Afrifa
Ghanaian boxer and content creator Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, has lashed out at Okatakyie Afrifa for questioning the financing behind a boxing event organised by the president's son, Sharaf Mahama.
The boxing event drew in top dignitaries, including Ghana's boxing legend Azumah Nelson and other celebrities, to the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.
British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua was the headline guest for the “Battle of the Beasts” mega boxing event.
Okatakyie Afrifa, in a recent episode of his For the Records online political show, questioned Sharaf Mahama's ability to finance his project.
Bukom Banku's message to Okatakyie Afrifa
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they react to Bukom Banku's warning to Okatakyie Afrifa's message.
Williams Jonas
Don’t mind him any body way go go close to our brother way get sense to help he brothers in Ghana and you are coming to fool you go collect wotowoto
Samuel Amo
Offui. Look at him too. Have you gone to jail for beating your wives?
Ike Kofi Jipsy Range
The Matter reach headquarters ooo
Sharaf Mahama drives 4x4 car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama had been spotted at the press conference of Andrew Tabiti vs Jacob Dickson in Accra.
Sharaf arrived at the venue in a black 4x4 car. His friend, GH Hyper, one of Ghana's most influential bloggers, spotted the president's son as he revved into the venue in his car.
In the video captured by GH Hyper, there was neither a personal security detail nor a chauffeur in sight.
