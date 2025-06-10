United Kingdom-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has ventured into the food industry

The 35-year-old took to social media to announce the exciting rebranding of his food business, Freezy Chips

The product offers customers a choice, allowing them to select between salted and unsalted options

Freezy Macbones, known in private life as Seth Gyimah, has recently taken a new step outside the boxing ring—this time into food production. He’s relaunched his line of organic plantain chips called Freezy Chips.

His journey to becoming a professional boxer is well-documented and continues to inspire many. But now, he’s also showing his entrepreneurial side.

Freezy Macbones actively engaged in the production of his plantain chips brand, Freezy Chips. Photo credit: freezy_macbones_official/Instagram.

On Tuesday, June 10, he excitedly shared his latest venture with his followers across social media platforms.

Freezy Plantain Chips: A behind-the-scenes look

In a lively video, Freezy took viewers through the entire process of making his product.

From designing the packaging to imprinting serial numbers, sealing, and packing, he took viewers each step of the way. His attention to hygiene was evident throughout.

The 35-year-old wore gloves and a hair cover to meet international standards, emphasising his commitment to quality.

The packaging caught the eye immediately. It features a fresh mint green colour with “Freezy Chips” boldly written across the front.

The bag also includes a small 'window' showcasing the crispy plantain chips inside, giving potential customers a sneak peek of what they’re buying.

Fans salute Freezy Macbones

Fans and followers reacted warmly to Freezy’s new venture. Many expressed excitement and support in the comment sections. Here are some reactions from Instagram, as compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Derrick.abaitey said:

“Love this… waiting purchase a pack!! 👏”

Whvsperr praised his entrepreneurial spirit:

“Championsssshippp food 🤝🏾🤝🏾🤝🏾”

Atooto_gh admired his decision:

“Menuaa... Business deɛ yɛpɛ paa🔥”

Madrasandco shared their surprise and support:

“At first I was like 'the bag is pretty tiny though,' but when I saw how full it is, I completely changed my mind 😂. Don’t neglect the spicy plantain chips man 🌶️”

Raheemglistenfit summed it up perfectly:

“New packaging is 🔥🔥🔥 Hopefully this means plenty of stock!!! 😋”

Freezy Macbones: From tough beginnings to stardom

Freezy Macbones’s story is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Ghana, he faced many hardships growing up.

Seeking better opportunities, he moved to the UK, where his journey took shape.

Freezy Macbones poses after a workout session in the boxing gym in Paris, France. Photo credit: freezy_macbones_official/Instagram.

Initially, he was dismissed from construction jobs due to his slim physique. Later, many doubted him for choosing boxing at a relatively late age.

But Seth refused to let setbacks define him. According to Whoswho Ghana, he channelled his energy into the sport, earning a reputation for persistence and resilience.

His professional debut was a clear sign of his potential. He outboxed Christopher Wood, earning a victory that announced his arrival on the boxing scene.

Today, Freezy boasts an undefeated record—10 fights with 10 wins—according to BoxRec.

Freezy Macbones spends quality time with his son

In a different article, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Freezy Macbones paused his busy schedule to enjoy some quality time with his son, Quincy Paris.

The Ghanaian boxer, now based in the UK, showed a more tender side of himself through a series of posts.

These moments beautifully capture his growing role as a father, sharing a touching glimpse into the special bond he shares with his child.

