A man who travelled on the same route about 20 minutes before Anthony Joshua’s accident has spoken out amid ongoing discussion about the tragic incident

He shared a video recorded as he drove past the stretch of the road shortly before the crash, dismissing claims that the road was in poor condition

The man also suggested a possible cause of the accident while offering prayers for Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who lost their lives in the crash

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Orowale Kolapo, widely known on Facebook as Oni Foto, has spoken out after revealing that he drove along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway barely 20 minutes before the car accident involving Anthony Joshua.

His account has added a new layer to the conversation surrounding the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two members of the boxer’s team on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Anthony Joshua's car accident is down to a human error rather than a bad road. Photo credit: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty and Oni Foto/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua sustained injuries in the crash and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lagos.

While the former heavyweight champion survived, his fitness trainer Kevin Latif Ayodele, known as Latz, and strength coach Sina Ghami lost their lives.

In the hours that followed, speculation flooded social media, with some blaming the condition of the road and others suggesting the tragedy had been predicted by Ghanaian seer Karma President.

Man reveals what led to AJ's accident

Kolapo stepped forward to challenge those narratives, describing them as misleading and driven by propaganda.

He insisted that the condition of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway played no role in the accident.

According to him, the stretch of road where the crash occurred remains one of the smoothest in the country.

Orowale Kolapo insists the route on which Anthony Joshua's accident occurred is one of the smoothest in Nigeria. Photo credit: Oni Foto/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

While acknowledging the pain of the loss, Kolapo suggested human error as a more likely factor. He explained that a misjudgement behind the wheel may have led to the fatal outcome rather than any defect on the highway.

To support his words, he shared a video showing the state of the road and offered prayers for the victims.

He wrote: "Anthony Joshua’s accident was like 20 mins after I drove past the same road, and there is a misconception and propaganda going on that it was bad road that caused the mishap. That is untrue.

"The Lagos/Ibadan motorway is one of the smoothest roads in Nigeria as a whole.m You will not step into a Bump from Beger to Iwo Road. "It is just unfortunate and I think it was a driver’s miscalculation.

"May the souls of the dead rest well."

Below is the video:

Diagram explains how crash claimed two lives

Further backing Kolapo’s claims, a diagram of the accident scene later surfaced online.

The illustration provided a clearer picture of how the crash unfolded. It showed the Lexus SUV colliding with a stationary truck at an angle rather than straight on.

The diagram indicated that the front right section of the vehicle absorbed the most force.

Below is the diagram:

This was the area where Latif and Ghami were seated and was marked as the primary impact zone.

Meanwhile, the left rear side, where Joshua sat, suffered considerably less damage, which may explain why he survived.

According to Sun Sport, the 36-year-old British boxing star is expected to remain in hospital for a few more days.

His mother, Yeta Odusanya, reportedly rushed to Nigeria to be by his side following the devastating collision, as the boxing world continues to mourn Latz and Sina.

Last video of Joshua and Latz emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video of Anthony Joshua sharing a light moment with his fitness trainer took on a sad meaning after the trainer died in a car accident.

The clip shows Joshua smiling and joking as he plays table tennis with Latif Ayodele.

Source: YEN.com.gh