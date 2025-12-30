A viral video showing Anthony Joshua sharing a playful moment with his fitness trainer has taken on a heartbreaking meaning following the latter's death in a car accident

The crash, which occurred two days before the New Year, claimed the lives of Latif and another close associate of the former heavyweight champion

Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports company also joined voices with the global community in paying heartfelt tribute to Joshua and the lost souls

A playful video once shared in joy has taken on heartbreaking meaning after a fatal road accident in Nigeria involving Anthony Joshua on December 29, 2025.

What began as laughter between friends is now a painful reminder of how fragile life can be, drawing emotional reactions from fans across the world as the clip resurfaces online.

Anthony Joshua and his fitness trainer Latif Ayodele share a strong bond which goes beyond a professional relationship. Photo credit: @healthy_mindset/Instagram and Julian Finney/Getty Images.

The footage shows Joshua relaxed and smiling, trading jokes while playing table tennis with his long-time fitness trainer, Kevin Latif Ayodele, known to many as Latz.

Not long before the trip, Latz had also shared an Instagram post reflecting on the value of life while pursuing one’s goals, a message that has since taken on deeper meaning following his untimely death.

It was a simple, warm moment, filmed ahead of their planned journey to Nigeria. Less than 72 hours later, the same clip now carries a heavy emotional weight.

Below is the video of Joshua playing table tennis with Latz:

That bond was cut short when the car carrying Joshua, Latz, and strength coach Sina Ghami crashed into a stationary truck.

Anthony Joshua loses trainers in car accident

According to Sky Sports, the Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria said the Lexus was suspected to have been travelling above the speed limit before the driver lost control while overtaking.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. in Makun, about 30 miles from Lagos. Videos from the scene showed Anthony Joshua visibly shaken and in pain as he was assisted out of the badly damaged vehicle.

While the former heavyweight champion survived with injuries, Latz and Ghami lost their lives, with many online suggesting the tragedy had been foretold by popular Ghanaian seer Karma President.

Below is a summary of Joshua's fatal accident:

The deaths of his close associates come just 10 days after he ended his 15-month boxing hiatus with a sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul at the Kaseya Centre on December 19.

As news spread, fans flooded social media with tributes, reflecting on the sudden loss and the cruel contrast between joy and tragedy.

@2xnmore wrote:

"Death has no respect for how fit you are. This is so sad."

@Glitchymagic reflected:

"Tragic. Moments like these underscore how precious life truly is."

@AmanTya83796772 added:

"Sending strength to AJ and all those affected. Cherish every moment with loved ones."

Anthony Joshua celebrates his victory against Jake Paul in a non-title heavyweight bout in Florida. Photo by Giorgio Vera.

Tributes pour in as Joshua mourns

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, had been spending time in the country following his return to boxing earlier this month.

Since the accident, tributes have continued to arrive. Jake Paul posted his condolences online, writing:

"Life is much more important than boxing. "I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."

Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu also reached out personally.

"I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident," he said. "I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him."

Legacy Rise Sports added:

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends and all those affected by this tragic loss."

Diagram explains how AJ's accident happened

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that a diagram of the crash scene circulated online, showing how the accident happened.

The illustration suggests the Lexus SUV hit the stationary truck at an angle, not directly. The strongest impact was on the right side of the vehicle, where Latif and Sina were seated.

