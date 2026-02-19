Tom Noonan, the towering Hollywood veteran famed for his chilling villain roles in Manhunter and RoboCop 2, reportedly died on February 14, 2026, at age 76

Filmmaker Fred Dekker and director Michael Mann, who both worked with the legend, confirmed the tragic news and shared emotional tributes to their late colleague

Social media users also shared their thoughts on the late actor's demise, with many praising him as one of the most underrated actors of all time

Variety reported that longtime friend and collaborator Fred Dekker, who directed him in the 1987 classic The Monster Squad, shared the tragic news in a social media post on February 18.

“It's with great sadness that I share the passing of Tom Noonan (April 12, 1951 - February 14, 2026),” he wrote in the post shared to Facebook.

“Tom's indelible performance as Frankenstein in THE MONSTER SQUAD is a highlight of my modest filmography, doubtless aided by the masterful make-up designed by Stan Winston, sculpted by Tom Woodruff Jr., and applied by Zoltan Elek,” he added.

Michael Mann, who directed the beloved character actor in 1986’s The Manhunter, in which he played the serial killer Francis Dolarhyde, aka the Tooth Fairy, also paid tribute to his longtime friend.

“Terribly sad ,about Tom Noonan passing. In casting Manhunter, I auditioned about 10-15 actors in New York when Tom walked in the door and said, ‘I don’t want to talk. I just want to read,” He read, and it was magical,” he wrote.

The Facebook post announcing Tom Noonan’s death is below.

All about Tom Noonan’s career

Tom Noonan was born on April 12, 1951, in Greenwich, Connecticut. He began his career appearing in movies such as Wolfen and Q and gained a reputation for playing intense, creepy characters, earning praise for his menacing look coupled with his 6 feet 6 inches height.

After his critically acclaimed performance in The Monster Squad, he got his breakout role as the Tooth Fairy in Manhunter. He went on to play many more feared villain roles, including Robocain in RoboCop 2.

Noonan's other notable appearances included starring in Last Action Hero, Heat, and 12 Monkeys. On television, he appeared in the X Files and CSI.

Below is a Twitter post mourning Tom Noonan's passing.

Reactions to Tom Noonan’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Tom Noonan’s death.

Derek Clayton said:

"His RoboCop 2 villain was unhinged. A worthy successor to Kurtwood Smith’s baddie."

Tom Woodruff Jr. wrote:

"So sad to hear of Tom's passing. He was a willing participant in bringing that make-up to life. He made the character his and went to great lengths not to let the kids see him out of make-up. Rest in peace, old friend."

Zack Stentz commented:

"He was a soulful and sympathetic monster 4 decades before Elordi and del Toro."

Joe ODonohoe said:

"Tom was one of the most underrated actors of all time. He was so intense. Does anyone remember his character in Wolfen? It was brief, but he was so believable in that film. In fairness, he gave it all in every role I've seen him play. Great actor."

