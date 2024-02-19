Ian Wright has praised young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after his stellar performance in the Premier League side's 2:1 win over Luton Town

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has heaped praise on young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after his stellar performance in the Premier League side's 2:1 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Ian Wright and Kobbie Mainoo. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 18-year-old, who was born in Ghana but , did not score or assist but bossed the midfield in a dominant display at Kenilworth Road.

, who is a respected figure in the world of football, to share how impressed he was with the young footballer and asked for his inclusion in the England squad.

"Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from an England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him," Wright wrote.

Mainoo, who is a product of the club's academy, has been a revelation for the senior side since his introduction to the first team by manager Eric Ten Hag.

He has played 11 games in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and creating numerous chances. He has also shown his versatility by playing in various positions across the midfield.

Source: YEN.com.gh