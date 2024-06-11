A photo of renowned Ghanaian player Inaki Williams and his lovely family has surfaced on social media

The photo captures six members of the family: Inaki, his brother Nico, his mother and father and both grandparents

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Inaki Williams has mesmerised netizens with a photo of his adorable family.

The Ghanaian player shared the photo on his TikTok page. It showed six people: Inaki Williams, his mother, Maria, his father, Felix, and his brother, Nico.

Other family members Inaki introduced in the photo were his grandparents, who looked relatively young.

Inaki adores his family

Inaki Williams's social media post showcased his love for his family. In addition to proudly flaunting his relatives, he penned a lovely caption to indicate how much he loves them.

"It's all about family, God is the greatest," he wrote.

See photo below:

Netizens delight as Inaki Williams flaunts adorable family

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views about the Black Stars player's family.

Many were amused by the striking resemblance of some members of the family, especially Nico and his grandmother.

@Nkrumah Samuel wrote:

"Ghana is proud of this family."

@Yesu Ba_ Boateng wrote:

"Good family one love."

@Maczy One wrote:

"Why Nico Williams doesn't play for Ghana."

@BEN_BLOOD wrote:

"The man no dey like the Rasta."

@SIlver Sapphire wrote:

"Nico and grandma be twins."

@Queen Mimi MohammedKudus⚒️Mom wrote:

"Nice family indeed."

@Inshiraba wrote:

"Blessed Family."

@Nipuan Emmanuel wrote:

"Love all."

@Kennedy Aboagye wrote:

"Sweet Mom God bless you so much."

@Shaibu wrote:

"Home sweet Home."

@Manageryussif wrote:

"William family the best family in Ghana."

@mashbabe222 wrote:

"Congratulations to you."

