Ace sports pundit Jeffery Asare has blasted Mohammed Kudus for insulting football fans who criticise him online

According to Mr Asare, the Black Stars belong to the football fans, so they have every right to criticise and complain about any player's performance during matches

He further called on Mohammed Kudus' advisers to counsel him about his recent outburst on social media

One of Ghana's foremost sports pundits, Jeffery Asare, has criticised Mohammed Kudus over his recent outburst on social media.

Mohammed Kudus has come under intense criticism from Ghanaian football fans following his performance in the two World Cup qualification matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Mohammed Kudus (left) and Jeffery Asare. Photo credit: Getty Images & SUPER 24 TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

After the Black Stars' 4-3 victory against the CAR on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a section of Ghanaian football fans felt his performance was average, thereby singling him out for criticism on X.

However, Mohammed Kudus, who plies his trade at West Ham United, felt the criticism of his performance in the two games was unfair, triggering him to respond harshly to the fans.

Kudus replied to one of the posts on X in the comments section, describing the fans who had issues with his performance as "dumb."

His reply shocked many as they expected better from him as a professional football player.

Jeffery Asare says Kudus' behaviour unacceptable

Reacting to this, Jeffery Asare, who now works for Kumasi-based Sompa FM, said Mohammed Kudus' behaviour was disrespectful and unacceptable.

He said Ghanaian football fans are the real owners of the national teams and, for that matter, have every right to criticise any player they may have issues with.

Mr Asare said Kudus must be told by his advisers that he is not better than many of the great players who played for the Black Stars and were criticised by the fans.

"Kudus is an average player when it comes to world-class football or the national team. He would be a top player with time only if he has a good attitude," he said.

"You have not reached anywhere, you are only a young man playing for West Ham. When fans ask you to release the ball early, you have the audacity to insult them when the Black Stars you are playing have had far better players than you," he added.

Watch Jeffery Asare's video shared on TikTok by @stefanosports1:

Mohammed Kudus refuses to apologise

Meanwhile, after his outburst online, some football fans asked Mohammed Kudus to apologise.

However, Mohammed Kudus refused to apologise, further going on a tirade on X against the football fans.

In one of his replies sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Kudus said:

"Sometimes you need to tell them bro .. they sit behind keyboards and be doing dumb stuff."

