The late CEO of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, shared her struggles in an unaired interview with broadcaster Adakabre Frimpong Manso of Neat FM.

In a bit of a one-hour interview, Asomah-Hinneh spoke about how she was attacked when she started her business.

The CEO of Labianca Company Limited died on June 12, 2024, after a brief illness.

Later in life, she also said there were old and new media attacks against her.

"The challenges I faced were such that I would wake up one day and find myself targeted in a newspaper. I endured tribulations for 13 years.”

She admitted there were times she considered stopping her business.

Before airing snippets of the interview, Adakabre noted that the late Labianca owner had instructed him not to broadcast the tape until after her passing.

The CEO of Labianca Company Limited died on June 12, 2024, after a brief illness.

She is survived by a husband, the former Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nana Asomah-Hinneh.

She was also a member of the Council of State, serving as the representative of the Western Region.

Prior to that, she served on the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority from 2017 to 2021.

Details of the accusations against her

YEN.com.gh reported that Asomah-Hinneh captured national attention after the Special Prosecutor accused Labianca Company Ltd. of benefitting from reduced tax liabilities due to her influence-peddling.

In August 2022, the Special Prosecutor published a report on underhand dealings at the ports, claiming Labianca Company Ltd, a frozen foods company, had evaded import duties totalling GH¢1.074 million.

The report explained that the amount constituted a shortfall in import duties paid to the state. The Special Prosecutor added that the tax evasion resulted from influence-peddling by Asomah-Hinneh.

According to the report, she used her position as a member of the Council of State and the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to secure reduced tax liabilities from the Customs Division.

Labianca Company Ltd denied the allegations at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh