Former Nigeria international Austin Jay Jay Okocha once added his voice to the long-standing debate about whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time.

For years, the Argentine phenom and Portuguese icon have ruled the football world, sparking endless discussions among fans, analysts, and players about who is the best.

As reported by SportBible, Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered football's GOATs because of their incredible career achievements.

Their unmatched dominance is highlighted by a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards, with Messi winning the prestigious honour a record eight times.

Even though Messi appeared to cement his status as the GOAT by winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, opinions remain divided on who truly holds the title.

Okocha on the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate

Super Eagles legend and former Paris Saint-Germain maestro, Okocha, has previously shared his insights on the debate, providing a unique perspective on what distinguishes the two players.

While recognising the remarkable achievements of both Messi and Ronaldo, Okocha clearly favours one over the other.

"I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs but I prefer Messi. As for me… Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi, everything comes naturally… And he works hard as well."

In the past year, both the Argentine veteran and the Portuguese superstar have left Europe.

Messi is now playing in the MLS for Inter Miami, while Ronaldo is making a significant impact in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Messi tips Vini Jr to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Messi named Brazil’s Vinicius Junior among five potential Ballon d'Or winners this year.

Vini, who led Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League title this season, was listed alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as potential Ballon d'Or winners.

