Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Jay Jay Okocha Chose Between Legendary Duo
- Former Nigeria captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha once added his voice to the debate on who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOATe
- The argument on who is better between the legendary Real Madrid forward and 2022 World Cup winner has raged for many years
- The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has been the defining feature of modern football for over a decade
Former Nigeria international Austin Jay Jay Okocha once added his voice to the long-standing debate about whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time.
For years, the Argentine phenom and Portuguese icon have ruled the football world, sparking endless discussions among fans, analysts, and players about who is the best.
As reported by SportBible, Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered football's GOATs because of their incredible career achievements.
Their unmatched dominance is highlighted by a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards, with Messi winning the prestigious honour a record eight times.
Even though Messi appeared to cement his status as the GOAT by winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, opinions remain divided on who truly holds the title.
Okocha on the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate
Super Eagles legend and former Paris Saint-Germain maestro, Okocha, has previously shared his insights on the debate, providing a unique perspective on what distinguishes the two players.
While recognising the remarkable achievements of both Messi and Ronaldo, Okocha clearly favours one over the other.
He said via Sportskeeda:
"I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs but I prefer Messi. As for me… Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi, everything comes naturally… And he works hard as well."
In the past year, both the Argentine veteran and the Portuguese superstar have left Europe.
Messi is now playing in the MLS for Inter Miami, while Ronaldo is making a significant impact in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.
Messi tips Vini Jr to win Ballon d'Or
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Messi named Brazil’s Vinicius Junior among five potential Ballon d'Or winners this year.
Vini, who led Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League title this season, was listed alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as potential Ballon d'Or winners.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.