Scoring directly from a free kick is one of the most challenging feats in football which demands a unique combination of precision, technique

Mastery of various techniques, such as bending, dipping, or striking with power, adds to the complexity

YEN.com.gh has chosen to highlight the top 12 players who have scored directly from free kicks

Over the decades, footballers have netted goals through diverse methods, including corners, long-range strikes spanning the pitch, and penalty kicks.

Yet, among these, free kicks stand out as particularly challenging, demanding a balance of power and precision, making it a rarity in the sport.

Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rank among the 15 most proficient free kick takers. Photos by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Glyn Kirk/Johnnie Izquierdo.

Source: Getty Images

Taking a kick from the spot requires a combination of skill, technique, and cleverness to be executed successfully.

A proficient free kick expert is an invaluable addition to any team, hence it's unsurprising that some players dedicate countless hours on the training field perfecting their abilities on the dead ball.

Throughout the years, fans have been privileged to witness an array of exceptional takers of free kicks worldwide.

YEN.com.gh has curated a selection of the absolute finest among them.

Top 12 best takers of free kicks

12. Marcelinho Carioca - 59

Marcelinho Carioca was often involved in off-field controversies, frequently clashing with coaches.

Nonetheless, his brilliance on the pitch was undeniable, particularly as a free-kick specialist.

No matter the distance from the goal, his skill set was exceptional. With precise control, he could strike with both power and finesse, curving the ball to perfection.

His extraordinary talent in dead-ball situations earned him the nickname Pe-de-Anjo, meaning 'Angel Foot.'

11. Ronaldo Koeman - 60

Ronaldo Koeman was renowned for his free-kick prowess throughout his career. His legendary strike against Sampdoria in the 1992 Wembley final secured Barcelona's first European Cup victory.

Versatile and adept, he was celebrated for his penalty-taking, long-range shots, and commanding free kicks.

Koeman also holds the record for the most goals scored by a defender in soccer history, a feat so impressive that even midfielders and strikers might aspire to his goal-scoring success.

10. Rogerio Ceni - 61

As one of Brazil's greatest goalkeepers, Rogério Ceni made football history with his remarkable goal-scoring record.

He amassed an impressive 131 goals over his career, most of which came from free kicks and penalties, with only one from open play.

Ceni's extraordinary skill was in his precise placement of the ball, making his free kicks a showcase of impeccable accuracy that often left goalkeepers helpless.

9. Zico - 62

Zico, celebrated for his exceptional free-kick prowess, officially scored 62 free kicks during his career, despite netting over 100 in total.

His technique was outstanding, consistently delivering the ball into the top corner, well out of reach of opposing goalkeepers.

Particularly effective on set pieces near the penalty area, Zico's signature two-step run-up set him up for powerful and precise strikes that frequently found the back of the net.

8. Diego Maradona - 62

While Maradona is primarily renowned for his dazzling dribbling, clever passing, and all-around play, he was also a formidable presence on free kicks from dangerous positions.

The Argentine legend wielded his left foot with almost magical precision, able to execute a wide range of techniques.

Whether curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area, delicately lifting it over the wall from 25 yards, or blasting a powerful strike around the wall from 30 yards, Maradona excelled at them all.

His exceptional free-kick ability further enriched his already illustrious football legacy.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo - 64

During his peak years, Ronaldo demonstrated exceptional skill with free kicks, with his distinctive stance over the ball becoming iconic.

The Portuguese captain's strikes were characterized by impressive pace and power, making him one of the most formidable dead-ball specialists ever. S

ir Alex Ferguson even hailed Ronaldo’s free kick against Portsmouth in 2008 as the best he had ever seen, highlighting Ronaldo's excellence in set-piece situations.

His legacy as one of football's greatest players is firmly established, and he continues to impress with recent free-kick goals for Al-Nassr against Abha in the Saudi Pro League and Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo's mastery of free kicks remains a key aspect of his legendary career.

6. Lionel Messi - 65

Lionel Messi's exceptional skill allows him to place the ball precisely into either corner of the net, outwitting goalkeepers with ease through his creativity and ingenuity.

As one of the premier set-piece takers of his generation, the Argentine captain combines clean striking with a blend of power and spin to produce swirling or dipping shots that are incredibly difficult to stop.

His mastery of set pieces enhances his already legendary status in football. Notably, he scored a brilliant free kick in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Buenos Aires.

5. David Beckham - 65

David Beckham, renowned for his iconic free-kick technique, remains a subject of frequent discussion.

The phrase "Bend it like Beckham" has become synonymous with his exceptional skill, often used by commentators to describe his precision.

With his renowned right foot, Beckham scored a remarkable 65 free kicks during his illustrious career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the England national team.

His ability to bend the ball with elegance and accuracy has cemented his place as one of football's legendary free-kick specialists.

4. Victor Legrotaglie - 66

Though not always among the first names that come to mind when discussing Argentine legends, Victor Legrotaglie was a true set-piece maestro.

Spending his entire career in the Argentine league, he scored effortlessly from dead-ball situations. Despite offers from top European clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid, he chose to remain in Argentina until his retirement in 1974.

Surprisingly, Legrotaglie surpasses even Maradona, Juan Román Riquelme, and Messi as the most prolific Argentine free-kick taker of all time.

3. Ronaldinho - 66

Ronaldinho, celebrated as a one of the best players in the late 1990s and 2000s, was also renowned for his direct free-kick prowess.

The Brazilian superstar had a unique talent for bending the ball with precision in set-piece situations, scoring 66 goals from direct free kicks.

His ability to execute long-range dipping shots and clever rolls under the wall demonstrated his exceptional skill and finesse, securing his reputation as one of the most extraordinary dead-ball experts in football history.

2. Pele - 70

Pelé, often regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, showcased his incredible goal-scoring ability throughout his career.

With three FIFA World Cup titles to his name and over 1,000 career goals, he was a prolific scorer.

Remarkably, 70 of those goals came from set pieces, underscoring his exceptional skills and solidifying his legacy as a revered free-kick specialist in the annals of football.

1. Juninho Pernambucano - 77

Juninho Pernambucano stands as the unparalleled master of free kicks.

The Brazilian midfielder dazzled audiences with his stunning set-piece performances throughout his career.

Playing a crucial role in Lyon's dominance of French football in the early 2000s, Juninho led them to seven Ligue 1 titles and delivered numerous moments of brilliance from free kicks, securing his place as the most formidable free-kick taker in football history.

An astonishing 77 goals from set pieces were tucked under his belt, including an impressive four from distances exceeding 40 yards.

Juninho's outrageous scoring record has rightfully earned him the title of the free kick GOAT, solidifying his legacy as one of the most exceptional and iconic dead-ball takers in the history of the sport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh