Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to make a quick return from injury

The Southampton forward could miss the opening game of the season against Newcastle

Sulemana helped the Saints secure a quick return to the English Premier League last season

Southampton manager Russel Martin has opened up on Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana's fitness ahead of the Saints' league opener against Newcastle United.

The Black Stars forward picked up a knock during pre-season, missing the latter stages of preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Sulemana missed the friendlies against Lazio and Getafe and could be out of the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

However, the manager has disclosed that the winger is close to making a return, describing his situation as 'nearly fit'.

“Kamaldeen is nearly fit, Ross Stewart is nearly back in contention, Adam Lallana is nearly back, so they’re in a really good place,” Martin said, as quoted by the club's official website.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming campaign, having battled with injuries in their promotion-earning season in the English Championship.

Sulemana joined the Saints on a record fee from Stade Rennais in January 2023, per Transfermarkt.

Sulemana set to justify Southampton transfer

Having arrived as a highly-rated player, the 22-year-old is yet to convince fans of Southampton of his value. Injuries have played a huge role in affecting his career in England.

However, the former Rennais attacker can be practically a nightmare for defenders if he is fit, with his blistering pace and trickery.

Before Southampton's demotion, he netted twice against Liverpool, in what remains his best game for the St Mary's outfit.

