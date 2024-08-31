Raphinha: Barcelona Star Celebrates First Career Hat Trick by Gifting the Ball to His Son
- Raphinha celebrated a special moment with his family by presenting his hat-trick ball to his son
- The Barcelona forward netted three times for La Blaugran in their 7-0 thumping of Real Valladolid
- It marked a significant milestone for Raphinha, as it was the first time in his professional career to score a hat-trick
Barcelona forward Raphinha showed his devotion as a family man by giving his hat-trick ball to his one-year-old son, expressing his love in a heartwarming gesture.
The Brazilian winger scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's emphatic 7-0 win over Real Valladolid, keeping their flawless start to the La Liga season intact.
Hansi Flick's team is now the only side to have won all four opening matches, extending their lead over reigning champions Real Madrid by seven points.
Raphinha got the scoring underway in the 20th minute at the Olympic Stadium, followed closely by striker Robert Lewandowski, who netted his fourth goal of the season just four minutes later.
Valladolid managed to hold off the Catalans until stoppage time in the first half when defender Jules Kounde extended their lead by finishing from a corner.
Raphinha scored two in eight minutes to secure the match ball before new signing Dani Olmo added a sixth with his second goal for the club.
Substitute Ferran Torres rounded off a fantastic display from Flick's men ahead of the international break.
Raphinha presents hat-trick ball to son
After the match, the former Leeds United star shared an awesome moment with his family by gifting the hat-trick ball to his one-year-old son, Gael.
In a video shared on social media, the kid was thrilled to receive the gift from his father, creating a memory he will cherish forever.
The 27-year-old has started the season with three goals and two assists in four matches for Blaugrana.
Lewandowski equals Messi's record
In the same game, YEN.com.gh reported that Robert Lewandowski scored again, expertly splitting defenders, cushioning a ball over the top, and calmly rolling it into the net.
This brings his tally to four goals in his first four league games, matching a feat last achieved by none other than Lionel Messi.
Barcelona maintained their impressive run in La Liga with a thumping 7-0 win against Real Valladolid.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: AFP
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.