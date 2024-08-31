Raphinha celebrated a special moment with his family by presenting his hat-trick ball to his son

The Barcelona forward netted three times for La Blaugran in their 7-0 thumping of Real Valladolid

It marked a significant milestone for Raphinha, as it was the first time in his professional career to score a hat-trick

Barcelona forward Raphinha showed his devotion as a family man by giving his hat-trick ball to his one-year-old son, expressing his love in a heartwarming gesture.

The Brazilian winger scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's emphatic 7-0 win over Real Valladolid, keeping their flawless start to the La Liga season intact.

Raphinha celebrated a special moment with his family by presenting his hat-trick ball to his son. Photo By Javier Borrego.

Source: Getty Images

Hansi Flick's team is now the only side to have won all four opening matches, extending their lead over reigning champions Real Madrid by seven points.

Raphinha got the scoring underway in the 20th minute at the Olympic Stadium, followed closely by striker Robert Lewandowski, who netted his fourth goal of the season just four minutes later.

Valladolid managed to hold off the Catalans until stoppage time in the first half when defender Jules Kounde extended their lead by finishing from a corner.

Raphinha scored two in eight minutes to secure the match ball before new signing Dani Olmo added a sixth with his second goal for the club.

Substitute Ferran Torres rounded off a fantastic display from Flick's men ahead of the international break.

Raphinha presents hat-trick ball to son

After the match, the former Leeds United star shared an awesome moment with his family by gifting the hat-trick ball to his one-year-old son, Gael.

In a video shared on social media, the kid was thrilled to receive the gift from his father, creating a memory he will cherish forever.

The 27-year-old has started the season with three goals and two assists in four matches for Blaugrana.

Lewandowski equals Messi's record

In the same game, YEN.com.gh reported that Robert Lewandowski scored again, expertly splitting defenders, cushioning a ball over the top, and calmly rolling it into the net.

This brings his tally to four goals in his first four league games, matching a feat last achieved by none other than Lionel Messi.

Barcelona maintained their impressive run in La Liga with a thumping 7-0 win against Real Valladolid.

Source: AFP