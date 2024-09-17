Ghana was among a host of nations to be publicly criticised by CAF President Patrice Motsepe due to stadium bans

The West African nation joined the unenviable list of countries banned from hosting CAF-sanctioned games after the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

The decision by CAF to ban Ghana means the country would play their subsequent home games in Togo or Ivory Coast

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has delivered a scathing critique of Ghana and other African nations facing stadium bans due to substandard facilities.

Ghana, which recently found itself on CAF's list of countries without approved venues, became the latest to face this challenge after the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe slammed Ghana and other nations over their inability to play home games in their countries. Photos by @garyalsmith/X and Noam Galai/Getty Images.

CAF's recent decision to revoke approval for Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium ahead of the upcoming AFCON Qualifiers in October has left the West African nation scrambling for alternatives.

According to the football governing body, issues such as uneven playing surfaces, poor drainage, and insufficient grass cover contributed to the ban.

This leaves Ghana in a tough situation, with reports suggesting they may need to play their next home match in neighbouring countries like Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, or Nigeria.

CAF blasts Ghana, other nations over stadium ban

During a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Motsepe expressed his deep frustration over the recurring issue of nations being unable to host home games.

"Nothing frustrates me more than seeing national teams or club sides forced to play home matches outside their country," he remarked, as reported by Myjoyonline.

“You can’t grow football if teams aren’t playing in front of their home fans."

He further emphasised that CAF’s discussions with member countries focus on ensuring that every nation has at least one stadium capable of hosting a Category C match, highlighting the federation’s concern for football development across the continent.

Ghana among 11 nations without CAF-approved venues

Ghana's predicament is far from unique. Ghanaweb, via Sports journalist Saddick Adams, recently disclosed that several African nations have faced similar bans from CAF due to poor infrastructure.

Among the affected countries are Djibouti, Chad, Niger, Eritrea, Gabon, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Sao Tome, Burundi, and now Ghana.

Ghana to splash $1 million due to stadium ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana could face a significant financial burden of GH¢15.7 million ($1 million) per away match following CAF's withdrawal of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for international fixtures.

Renowned sports journalist Sports Obama highlighted the severe financial implications, noting that playing these games away from home could place a considerable strain on the nation's finances.

